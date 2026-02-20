AlphaNet AI GOLD Pro - User Guide

AI-Powered XAUUSD H1 Trading System - Documentation

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AlphaNet AI GOLD Pro

1. Overview

Thank you for choosing AlphaNet AI GOLD Pro. This EA is an AI-powered trading system designed for XAUUSD H1.

What This EA Does:

Uses LSTM neural network for market analysis with 13 input features

Adapts Stop Loss and Take Profit based on volatility (ATR)

Trades only during high-liquidity sessions (London/NY)

Selective trade execution based on AI confidence threshold

AlphaNet AI GOLD Pro is optimized for XAUUSD H1 trading conditions.

Specifications:

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H1

Optimized for XAUUSD H1 conditions

Minimum Requirements:

Account Balance: $1,000 USD minimum (for 0.01 lot)

Leverage: 1:100 or higher

Any MT5 broker with XAUUSD

VPS recommended for 24/7 operation





Installation & Setup

Installation from MQL5.com Market

Purchase from MQL5.com Market Open MetaTrader 5 and log in to your MQL5.com account in MT5 Select AlphaNet AI GOLD Pro from the market and press the download button.

(If you haven't purchased it yet, please purchase it first.) The EA will automatically download and install Find it in: Navigator → Expert Advisors → Market → AlphaNet AI GOLD Pro

Attaching to Chart

Open XAUUSD H1 chart Drag AlphaNet AI GOLD Pro from Navigator to chart Check "Allow Algo Trading" in Common Verify parameters (use defaults for recommended configuration) Click OK Please check this as well. Check "Allow algorithmic trading" in Tools → Options → Expert Advisors





Understanding the Strategy

AI Neural Network (LSTM)

The EA uses a Long Short-Term Memory neural network designed for XAUUSD H1 analysis.

Analyzes (13 features):

Price patterns (OHLC)

Volume

RSI (14 period)

MACD

ATR (Average True Range)

Bollinger Bands

EMA (100 period)

Trend strength (price deviation from EMA50)

Volatility (price standard deviation ratio)

Output: BUY, SELL, or HOLD signals with confidence levels

Dynamic Risk Management

Stop Loss and Take Profit are calculated dynamically based on market volatility:

SL = ATR × 1.50 (recommended multiplier)

TP = SL × 2.00 (recommended ratio)

Range: 100-250 pips for SL

Design Note:

Dynamic SL/TP adapts to market volatility using ATR. This approach is recommended over fixed SL/TP for XAUUSD H1 trading. XAUUSD exhibits larger price movements than forex pairs, so the SL range is wider accordingly.

Time Filter

Trades only during high-liquidity sessions:

London: 8:00-17:00 GMT

New York: 13:00-22:00 GMT

Overlap period: Maximum liquidity

Design Rationale:

Time filtering focuses trading on high-liquidity sessions (London/NY). This approach targets periods with better execution conditions and avoids low-liquidity periods.

Selective Trade Execution

The EA is designed to be selective in its trade execution based on AI confidence threshold rather than high frequency trading.





Recommended Settings

These are the recommended settings for XAUUSD H1 trading.

Recommended Configuration for XAUUSD H1

Parameter Value Why This Value AI_MinConfidence 0.42 Balance between signal quality and frequency for XAUUSD H1 Use_Dynamic_SLTP true Adaptive risk management ATR_SL_Multiplier 1.50 Recommended multiplier for XAUUSD H1 TP_SL_Ratio 2.00 Recommended ratio for XAUUSD H1 Enable_Time_Filter true High-liquidity session focus Lot_Size 0.01 For $1,000 account Max_Daily_Trades 8 Risk control

Parameter Reference

AI Core Parameters

AI_MinConfidence (Default: 0.42)

Range: 0.0 to 1.0

Minimum confidence level for AI signals

Higher = fewer but higher quality trades

Lower = more trades but lower quality

0.42 is recommended for XAUUSD H1

AI_MaxHoldConfidence (Default: 0.55)

Range: 0.0 to 1.0

Maximum threshold for HOLD signals

If HOLD confidence exceeds this, no trade taken

Prevents trading in uncertain markets

Technical Filter Parameters

EMA_Period (Default: 100)

Exponential Moving Average for trend confirmation

100 period balances responsiveness and stability

BUY signals only when price above EMA

SELL signals only when price below EMA

RSI_Period (Default: 14)

Standard RSI period

Used to avoid overbought/oversold extremes

RSI_Overbought (Default: 70)

BUY signals ignored when RSI > 70

Prevents buying at market tops

RSI_Oversold (Default: 30)

SELL signals ignored when RSI < 30

Prevents selling at market bottoms

Max_Spread_Points (Default: 80)

Maximum allowed spread in points

No trades if spread exceeds this value

Protects against high spread costs

80 points is recommended for XAUUSD, which typically has wider spreads than forex pairs

Trade Settings

Lot_Size (Default: 0.01)

Fixed lot size for all trades

0.01 lot recommended for $1,000 account

Scale proportionally with account size

Magic_Number (Default: 147242)

Unique identifier for this EA's trades

Change if running multiple EAs on same account

Dynamic Stop Loss / Take Profit

Use_Dynamic_SLTP (Default: true)

When true: Enables adaptive SL/TP based on ATR volatility

When false: Uses fixed SL/TP

Dynamic approach is recommended for XAUUSD H1

Fixed_StopLoss (Default: 150 pips)

Only used if Use_Dynamic_SLTP = false

Fixed_TakeProfit (Default: 300 pips)

Only used if Use_Dynamic_SLTP = false

ATR_SL_Multiplier (Default: 1.50)

Range: 1.0 to 3.0

Stop Loss = ATR × this multiplier

1.50 is recommended for XAUUSD H1

Changes may affect risk and trade outcomes

Lower values = tighter SL, more stop-outs

Higher values = wider SL, larger losses per trade

TP_SL_Ratio (Default: 2.00)

Range: 1.0 to 3.0

Take Profit = Stop Loss × this ratio

2.00 is recommended for XAUUSD H1

Changes may affect trade outcomes

Min_StopLoss_Pips (Default: 100)

Minimum SL distance regardless of ATR

Prevents too-tight stops in low volatility

Max_StopLoss_Pips (Default: 250)

Maximum SL distance regardless of ATR

Caps risk in extreme volatility

Trailing Stop

Enable_Trailing (Default: true)

Activates trailing stop functionality

Locks in gains as trade moves favorably

Trailing_Start (Default: 20 pips)

Trailing begins after this much unrealized gain

Conservative: 30 pips (let positions run)

Aggressive: 15 pips (lock in quickly)

Trailing_Stop (Default: 10 pips)

Distance of trailing stop behind current price

Tighter = more protection, earlier exits

Wider = more breathing room, larger gains

Trailing_Step (Default: 3 pips)

Minimum price movement to adjust trailing stop

Smaller = more frequent adjustments

Larger = fewer broker requests

Risk Management

Min_Bars_Between_Trades (Default: 6)

Minimum bars (hours on H1) between consecutive trades

Prevents overtrading

6 hours = reasonable spacing for XAUUSD H1

Max_Daily_Trades (Default: 8)

Maximum trades allowed per calendar day

Daily risk control

Once limit reached, no more trades until next day

Trading Hours Filter

Enable_Time_Filter (Default: true)

When true: Trades only London/NY sessions

When false: Trades 24/7

Time filtering focuses on high-liquidity periods

Server_GMT_Offset (Default: 2)

Your broker's server time offset from GMT

DST (Summer): Usually GMT+2 or GMT+3

Winter: Usually GMT+2 or GMT+3

Check your broker's server time specification

Critical for accurate time filtering

Advanced Settings

Debug_Mode (Default: false)

Enables detailed logging to Experts tab

True = verbose logging (useful for troubleshooting)

False = minimal logging (recommended for live)

Note: Excessive logging can create large log files





Trading Strategy Details

Entry Conditions

BUY Signal Requirements:

AI predicts BUY with confidence > AI_MinConfidence

HOLD confidence < AI_MaxHoldConfidence

Current price > EMA(100)

RSI < RSI_Overbought (70)

Spread ≤ Max_Spread_Points

Within trading hours (if time filter enabled)

Daily trade limit not reached

Minimum bars between trades satisfied

SELL Signal Requirements:

AI predicts SELL with confidence > AI_MinConfidence

HOLD confidence < AI_MaxHoldConfidence

Current price < EMA(100)

RSI > RSI_Oversold (30)

Spread ≤ Max_Spread_Points

Within trading hours (if time filter enabled)

Daily trade limit not reached

Minimum bars between trades satisfied

Exit Conditions

Trades exit when:

Stop Loss is hit

Take Profit is hit

Trailing Stop is triggered

Opposite signal occurs (close existing, open new)

Trading Hours (GMT)

When Enable_Time_Filter = true:

London Session: 08:00 to 17:00 GMT

New York Session: 13:00 to 22:00 GMT

Overlap Period: 13:00 to 17:00 GMT (highest liquidity)

No trading: 22:00 to 08:00 GMT (low liquidity Asian session)





Risk Management

Position Sizing

Recommended Lot Size by Account Balance:

Account Balance Recommended Lot Size Risk per Trade (approx) $1,000 0.01 1.0 - 2.0% $2,000 0.02 1.0 - 2.0% $5,000 0.05 1.0 - 2.0% $10,000 0.10 1.0 - 2.0%



Daily Limits

Max_Daily_Trades = 8 (recommended)

Resets at midnight server time

Stop Loss Protection

Every trade has automatic Stop Loss

Dynamic range: 100-250 pips based on ATR





Troubleshooting

EA Not Taking Any Trades

Check the following:

This EA is selective in its trading, so it may not trade for extended periods depending on market conditions.

Is Algo Trading enabled? (Tools → Options → Expert Advisors)

Correct symbol? (XAUUSD only)

Correct timeframe? (H1 only)

Within trading hours? (Check Enable_Time_Filter and Server_GMT_Offset)

Daily limit reached? (Check Max_Daily_Trades)

Spread too high? (Check Max_Spread_Points - XAUUSD spreads can be wide)

Too soon after last trade? (Check Min_Bars_Between_Trades)

Trades Closing Too Early

Possible Causes:

Trailing Stop too tight (increase Trailing_Stop)

Take Profit too close (check TP_SL_Ratio)

Stop Loss too tight (check ATR_SL_Multiplier)

Loss Range Differs from Expected

Verify Settings:

Is Use_Dynamic_SLTP = true?

Is Enable_Time_Filter = true?

Is ATR_SL_Multiplier = 1.50?

Using XAUUSD H1?

Insufficient Money Error

Solution:

Reduce Lot_Size

Increase account balance

Minimum $1,000 recommended for 0.01 lot

Invalid Volume Error

Solution:

Check broker's minimum lot size

Ensure Lot_Size meets broker requirements

Some brokers require 0.01 minimum, others allow smaller



