Accumulation periods and The Pulse indicator

The Pulse is an indicator that shows the accumulation period in real time. He detects them in advance, marks them on the graph and leads them to the very end.





All trading instruments on the market move according to the same principle:



Accumulation — impulse (jerk) — accumulation — impulse (jerk) — and so on in a circle.





With The Pulse indicator, you will better see and understand the structure of the market.





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There is great news.

A system has been added to The Pulse indicator, with the help of which, at each accumulation, it analyzes and calculates the price movement potential after the completion of active accumulation.

The indicator provides the result of these calculations in percentage terms.

If the indicator shows orange, empty brackets, then the calculation of the potential turned out to be controversial and unpredictable.





Thanks to the addition of this potential calculation system, The Pulse indicator has become even more necessary for profit trading.





A few graphs:

























EUR USD m15





















XAU USD m15





















GBP USD m15





























The market provides opportunities and the main thing is not to miss them.







Have a good trading.



















