GBPAUD: Will Downtrend Continue?

0
108
📉GBPAUD looks bearish after a retest of a recently broken horizontal structure.
Considering that the market trend is strongly bearish on a daily time frame,
the probabilities are high that the price will start falling soon.
Next support 1.896
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Daily time frame
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