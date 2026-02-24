GBPAUD: Will Downtrend Continue?









📉GBPAUD looks bearish after a retest of a recently broken horizontal structure.





Considering that the market trend is strongly bearish on a daily time frame,

the probabilities are high that the price will start falling soon.





Next support 1.896

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Daily time frame





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