Analytics & Forecasts

#GBPAUD: Will Downtrend Continue?

24 February 2026, 10:37
Kestutis Balciunas
Kestutis Balciunas
0
108



📉GBPAUD looks bearish after a retest of a recently broken horizontal structure.


Considering that the market trend is strongly bearish on a daily time frame,

the probabilities are high that the price will start falling soon.


Next support 1.896

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Daily time frame


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#GBPAUD