GOLD (#XAUUSD): Road to 5300 🥇

0
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📈Gold successfully broke and closed above a daily horizontal
resistance as I predicted earlier.
The broken structure likely turns into a strong support now.
I expect another wave up with a highly probable test of 5300 level.
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Daily time frame
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