Analytics & Forecasts

#GOLD (#XAUUSD): Road to 5300 🥇

24 February 2026, 10:36
Kestutis Balciunas
Kestutis Balciunas
0
151


📈Gold successfully broke and closed above a daily horizontal

resistance as I predicted earlier.


The broken structure likely turns into a strong support now.


I expect another wave up with a highly probable test of 5300 level.

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Daily time frame


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#gold, xauusd