GOLD (#XAUUSD): Road to 5300 🥇





📈Gold successfully broke and closed above a daily horizontal

resistance as I predicted earlier.





The broken structure likely turns into a strong support now.





I expect another wave up with a highly probable test of 5300 level.

—————————

Daily time frame





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