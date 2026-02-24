DOW JONES INDEX (#US30): Bullish Move From Trend Line





📈US30 will likely pull back from a solid rising trend line on a daily.





As a confirmation, I found a cup & handle pattern on an hourly

time frame after its test.





Goal - 49000

—————————

Daily/1H time frame





My Products:





✔️ Divergence Dashboard MT5©:

✔️ Divergence Dashboard MT4©:

✔️ Aero Pulse Dashboard MT5©:

✔️ Aero Pulse Dashboard MT4©:



