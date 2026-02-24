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DOW JONES INDEX (#US30): Bullish Move From Trend Line
📈US30 will likely pull back from a solid rising trend line on a daily.
As a confirmation, I found a cup & handle pattern on an hourly
time frame after its test.
Goal - 49000
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Daily/1H time frame
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