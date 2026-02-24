Analytics & Forecasts

DOW JONES INDEX (#US30): Bullish Move From Trend Line

24 February 2026, 10:35
Kestutis Balciunas
Kestutis Balciunas
0
138

DOW JONES INDEX (#US30): Bullish Move From Trend Line


📈US30 will likely pull back from a solid rising trend line on a daily.


As a confirmation, I found a cup & handle pattern on an hourly

time frame after its test.


Goal - 49000

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Daily/1H time frame


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#us30, thechnical analysis