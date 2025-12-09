Santa Claus Rally: 7 days when the market delivers gifts

The Santa Claus Rally is one of the most recognised calendar effects in the market, first described by Yale Hirsch in 1972. It has been observed for nearly half a century and refers to the typical rise in equity indices during the last five trading days of December and the first two days of January. Historically, these seven sessions often became one of the most stable and positive periods of the entire year.

Why does this happen? The reasons are practical. Large funds often aimed to improve their year-end reports by buying leading stocks before closing the books. With liquidity thinning ahead of the holidays, even moderate buying pressure could push the market higher. Retail investors added to this effect, directing part of their festive bonuses into equities, increasing demand at a time when many market participants were already inactive.

For traders, the first day of the rally has always been a key indicator: if the session starts with confident upward movement, the probability of continuation during the remaining six days has historically increased. This pattern has been used as a sentiment filter and as a short-term signal for tactical positioning.

Experts note that the Santa Claus Rally is not about magic or superstition. It reflects practical behavioural and structural factors: seasonal capital flows, thin liquidity, portfolio adjustments by funds and the psychological mindset of market participants at the end of the year. Together, these elements have supported the statistical advantage associated with the effect for decades.

December still remains a month with thin market conditions. Spreads widen, banks reduce trading activity and algorithms operate on lower volumes. As a result, even modest flows can create directional moves. Many FX traders use the Santa Rally period for careful positioning or profit-taking, as volatility during these days is often more predictable than in the middle of the month.

As for cryptocurrencies, in previous years they also attempted December recoveries. However, after the recent declines in Bitcoin and Ethereum and reduced interest in ETFs, the current market is moving more cautiously, with institutional demand remaining fragmented.

Analysts emphasise that the Santa Claus Rally is primarily a signal about capital flows and market behaviour during the final days of the year. Even though the intensity of the rally may change from one year to another, its underlying structure remains important for analysis. For traders, it is an opportunity to observe how the market reacts to low liquidity, which assets attract inflows and how short-term entry points may form.

The Santa Rally is not a guarantee of growth. It is a tool for understanding seasonality and market sentiment. Those who interpret these seven trading days correctly gain an additional advantage over the market.