The best automatic MT4 lot size calculator, you never thought of.

Looking for the BEST automatic lot size calculator EA for MT4? Your search ends here.

Why I Built the Best Automatic Lot Size Calculator Expert Advisor for MT4

Hi, this is Jordan from Mql4trader.com — and I’m excited to share one of the most valuable MT4 tools I’ve ever created. For years, I struggled to calculate accurate lot sizes while scalping the 1-minute charts. The speed of the market made manual calculations extremely difficult… and without proper risk management, long-term success simply isn’t possible.

I kept asking myself a simple question: “Why can’t MT4 automatically calculate my lot size based on risk?”

That’s when I realized MT4 already had the tool I needed — it just wasn’t being used this way yet.









"Hey, Jordan! Thank you so much for creating this Lot Size Calculator EA. I can't believe that it took so long for someone to come up with this. There is no other lot calculator that even comes close. This is the only one I know of that calculates lots in real time AND opens trades for you with perfect risk accuracy. Thanks a lot. I really love using it!"

Jayden Ross - Experienced trader





How the Automatic Lot Size Calculator EA for MT4 Works

Because I rely heavily on Fibonacci tools, I discovered the Fib retracement tool could be turned into a fully automatic lot size calculator.

All you do is draw a Fib on your chart. The EA instantly reads the starting point and current market price, then calculates the exact lot size based on your chosen risk percentage. Next, click the custom BUY or SELL buttons for instant trade execution.

No manual inputs. No math. No delays.

The best part? You don’t need to understand Fibonacci at all. The tool is simply used to mark your intended stop-loss level.





Perfect Lot Sizes — Calculated Instantly

Set your risk to any value (1%, 2%, 2.5% etc.), draw the Fib up for buys or down for sells, and the Expert Advisor instantly calculates the correct lot size based on:

Your current balance

Your chosen risk percentage

Your stop-loss distance (Fib anchor)

The EA always reads the Fib tool closest to current price, so having multiple Fibs on your chart is no issue. This works with Forex, indices, gold, crypto — anything you trade on MT4.

Prevent Blown Accounts with Dynamic Risk Adjustment

NO MORE BLOWN ACCOUNTS. This EA automatically adjusts your position size as your balance moves up or down.

Lose a trade? Your next lot size decreases instantly to maintain your risk level. Win trades? Your lot size scales proportionally as your account grows.

This dynamic risk approach makes blowing an account almost impossible when used consistently.

A True Game-Changer for MT4 Traders

This tool has completely transformed my personal trading.

No more entering trades with the wrong lot size. No more spreadsheets. No more manual calculations.

Everything updates automatically, on every tick, with perfect precision. And best of all, on EVERY asset.

Optional Auto Take-Profit: Fixed R:R Made Easy

For traders who prefer consistent reward-to-risk ratios, the InProfitExits feature can automatically close trades once your profit target (as a percentage) is reached.

Example: Risk 2.5% → Take Profit at 5% → EA closes trade automatically.

You can customize these numbers or turn the feature off completely.





✔ Integrated Compounding Dashboard



The Lot Size Calculator EA includes a built-in compounding display that shows your live account balance, the profit target you want to achieve, and how many successful trades it would take to reach that goal based on your risk settings. It’s an excellent way to stay focused, disciplined, and progress-driven.





✔ Multi-Timeframe Trend Scanner

To help you trade with the trend, the system evaluates higher-timeframe market structure and identifies whether the market is trending upward, trending downward, pulling back, or moving sideways. This quick snapshot reduces guesswork and helps ensure your entries align with the broader market momentum.





Watch the Automatic Lot Size Calculator Expert Advisor in Action









Get the Full Version on MQL5

Click here to get the full version

NOTE: The MQL5.COM DEMO version will not open trades in the strategy tester. But the calculations will still be displayed.





New Feature: “Grab Fib” Button

The new Grab Fib button will instantly create a custom (change settings in ea properties) Fib retracement tool when pressed. After that it will instantly bring that particular Fibonacci tool to the front of your chart by clicking the Grab Fib button. This saves precious seconds during fast scalp entries and integrates perfectly with automated lot size calculations.





If you have any questions about the Lot Size Calculator Expert Advisor (EA), email me anytime at support@mql4trader.com



