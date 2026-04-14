SignalForge v2.0 Complete User Manual - Discord Telegram Signal Copier for MT5

Table of Contents





1. Installation

Download the .ex5 file from MQL5 Market It is automatically placed in MQL5\Experts\Market\ Open MetaTrader 5 In the Navigator panel ( Ctrl+N ), find SignalForge under "Expert Advisors" Drag it onto any chart (timeframe and symbol do not matter) In the popup, check "Allow Algo Trading" Go to Tools → Options → Expert Advisors

Add these URLs to the WebRequest list:

URL Required for https://discord.com Discord signals https://api.telegram.org Telegram signals + notifications https://generativelanguage.googleapis.com Gemini AI (optional) https://api.openai.com OpenAI (optional) https://api.deepseek.com DeepSeek (optional) https://api.x.ai Grok (optional)

The EA runs on a 1-second timer. It does not depend on the chart symbol or timeframe. Attach it to any chart.

2. Discord Setup

🤖 Bot Token Recommended

For servers you own or where you can invite a bot:

Go to discord.com/developers/applications Create New Application → Bot → Copy Token Enable "Message Content Intent" under Bot settings Invite the bot to your server with "Read Messages" permission In EA settings: paste token in "Bot Token" field Right-click the Discord channel → Copy Channel ID Paste in "Bot Channel IDs"

👤 User Token

For servers where you cannot add a bot:

Open Discord in a web browser (not the app) Press F12 → Network tab Click anywhere in Discord Find any request → Headers → look for "Authorization:" Copy the value In EA settings: paste in "User Token" field Add channel IDs in "User Token Channel IDs"

Bot channels and User channels are separate fields. The EA uses the Bot Token only for Bot channels, and the User Token only for User channels.

Multiple channels: separate IDs with commas:

123456789,987654321,555666777

3. Telegram Setup

Open Telegram → search for @BotFather Send /newbot → follow instructions → copy the Bot Token Add your bot to the signal channel or group In EA settings: Enable Telegram → paste Bot Token

Finding Chat IDs

Forward a message from the channel to @userinfobot

Or open: https://api.telegram.org/bot[TOKEN]/getUpdates

Group IDs are negative numbers (e.g. -1001234567890 )

Leave Chat IDs empty to receive signals from ALL chats your bot is in.

4. File Signals & TradingView

📄 File Signals

Any external tool can send trades by writing to a text file:

Enable "File-based signals" = true Default path: SignalForge\signals.txt (in MT5 Common folder) The EA reads the file every 1 second and clears it after processing

Signal Format Examples

Buy XAUUSD 4750 SL:4720 TP:4800 Sell EURUSD 1.0950 SL:1.0980 TP:1.0900 Buy XAUUSD market SL:100 pips TP:200 pips

📺 TradingView Integration

A free Python bridge script is available in the product comments.

Install Python from python.org Run: pip install flask Run: python tv_bridge.py The script starts a local web server on port 5000 For TradingView webhooks, use ngrok for a public URL In TradingView: Create Alert → Webhook URL → paste ngrok URL + /signal

Alert message example: Buy {{ticker}} {{close}} SL:{{plot_0}} TP:{{plot_1}}

Alternative: Route TradingView alerts through Telegram instead of using the Python script — no Python needed.

Common Folder Location:

C:\Users\[NAME]\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Common\Files\SignalForge\

5. Local Trade Copier

Copy trades between terminals on the same PC or VPS. Under 1 second latency.

Direction Sender EA Receiver EA MT5 → MT5 SignalForge (Mode: Sender) SignalForge (Mode: Receiver) MT5 → MT4 SignalForge (Mode: Sender) MT4 EA (Mode: Receiver) MT4 → MT5 MT4 EA (Mode: Sender) SignalForge (Mode: Receiver) MT4 → MT4 MT4 EA (Mode: Sender) MT4 EA (Mode: Receiver)

Sender Setup

Copier mode = 1 (Sender)

Sender ID = any name (e.g. SF1 ) — must match on Receiver

Optional: filter by magic number or symbol

Receiver Setup

Copier mode = 2 (Receiver)

Sender ID = same as Sender

Lot multiplier: 1.0 = same, 0.5 = half, 2.0 = double

Copy existing = false (skip trades already open when EA starts)

The Sender ID can be any word: "SF1", "MyAccount", "Gold" — as long as both sides match. It creates the file SF_[ID].json in the Common folder.

Both terminals must be on the same PC/VPS. They share the Common folder.

6. AI Parser

Handles complex, natural language signals that the regex parser cannot understand.

Example signals the AI can parse

"Gold looking great here, entered long around 4720, risking 30 dollars targeting 4800" "I'm buying NAS at market, stop 150 pips, target 300 pips"

How it works

The regex parser tries first (instant, no API call) Only if regex fails, the AI is called 60-second cooldown between AI calls

Provider Setting WebRequest URL Cost Gemini gemini generativelanguage.googleapis.com Free OpenAI openai api.openai.com ~$0.001/call DeepSeek deepseek api.deepseek.com ~$0.001/call Grok grok api.x.ai ~$0.002/call

7. Trade Management

All features work on groups: same symbol + same direction = one group.

⚖ Breakeven

Setting Description Trigger (pips) When profit reaches this, SL moves to entry Offset Pips above entry (0 = exact entry price)

📈 Trailing Stop

Setting Description Start (pips) Trailing begins when profit exceeds this Distance (pips) SL stays this far from current price Step (pips) SL only moves when price moves at least this much

➕ Add-On (Average Down)

When price moves against you by X pips, a new trade opens

Max add-ons per group (2 = max 3 positions total)

Separate distance for Forex / Gold / Indices / Crypto

All positions share the same SL

If one hits SL → ALL positions in the group close

✂ Partial Close

Close X% of position when profit reaches trigger

Optionally move SL to breakeven after

Per-position (not group)

🎯 Multiple Take Profits

Parses TP1/TP2/TP3 from signal text and opens separate positions:

Buy XAUUSD 4750 SL:4720 TP1:4780 TP2:4810 TP3:4850

Splits the lot: 50% at TP1, 30% at TP2, 20% at TP3 (configurable)

All features can be toggled ON/OFF from the dashboard — no restart needed.

8. Prop Firm Guard

Setting What it does Max daily loss (USD) Closes all trades when daily loss exceeds this Max daily DD % Same but as percentage of balance Daily profit target Closes all and stops when profit target reached Max total DD (USD) Hard stop from initial balance Max spread (pips) Skips signals when spread too high

Full Account Monitoring: The P&L calculation includes ALL trades — manual trades, other EAs, everything. This is correct for prop firms.

"Only manage own trades" setting

Value Behavior when DD triggered true (default) Only closes SignalForge trades false Closes ALL trades on the account Recommended for prop firms

Recommended Prop Firm Settings

Account Max Daily Loss Max Total DD FTMO $100K $5,000 $10,000 FTMO $200K $10,000 $20,000 5%ers $100K $4,000 $6,000

After triggering: trading is paused until midnight. Dashboard shows "PAUSED" with the reason.

9. News Filter

Uses the built-in MQL5 Economic Calendar — no external data needed.

Setting Description Block before (min) Stop new trades X minutes before news Block after (min) Stop new trades X minutes after news Impact level 1=Low, 2=Medium, 3=High only Close before news Close affected trades X minutes before Smart currency filter Only block affected pairs

Smart Currency Filter

When enabled, USD news only blocks USD-related pairs:

USD News → Status XAUUSD, EURUSD, US30, NAS100 BLOCKED GBPJPY, EURGBP, GER40 OPEN

News Freeze Mode

During the news window, the EA completely freezes:

No new trades opened

No trades closed

No SL/TP modifications

No breakeven, trailing, or add-on

DD Protection always works — even during news freeze. Your account is always protected.

Dashboard Countdown Colors

Color Meaning Grey More than 4 hours away Amber Less than 1 hour Red Inside freeze window

10. Dashboard

Real-time information panel with clickable toggle buttons.

Display Fields

Sources: active signal sources (Discord, TG, File, Sender, Receiver)

active signal sources (Discord, TG, File, Sender, Receiver) AI Parser: configured AI provider

configured AI provider Copier: Sender/Receiver status with ID

Sender/Receiver status with ID Scan: polling interval (click to cycle: 3s → 5s → 10s → 15s → 30s → 60s)

polling interval (click to cycle: 3s → 5s → 10s → 15s → 30s → 60s) Trades: open / maximum allowed

open / maximum allowed Win/Loss: daily win rate with percentage

daily win rate with percentage Daily P&L: real-time, updates every tick

real-time, updates every tick Drawdown: current DD vs limit with colored bar

current DD vs limit with colored bar News: next 3 high-impact events with countdown

Toggle Buttons

Click to enable/disable instantly — no restart needed:

BE Trail Partial AddOn News MultiTP DD Guard Reverse

Minimize

Click minimize to collapse to a single line: LIVE · 4 Trades · +USD 247.80

11. Symbol Mapping

Auto-Detection

The EA recognizes 50+ symbol names and aliases:

Signal says EA detects "Gold", "XAU", "XAUUSD" XAUUSD "NAS", "NAS100", "NASDAQ", "US100" NAS100 "Dow", "US30", "DJ30" US30 "BTC", "Bitcoin" BTCUSD

Manual Mapping

If your broker uses non-standard names, use the 14 mapping fields:

Nasdaq (NAS100) → USTEC Gold (XAUUSD) → GOLD.cash Dow Jones (US30) → WallStreet30

Custom Mapping

For symbols not in the list:

NDX=USTEC.cash,GOLDUST=XAU_USD.raw

The EA also tries common suffixes automatically: .cash, Cash, m, .stp, .pro, .raw

12. Notifications

Method Setup Telegram Enter Bot Token + Chat ID in Notifications settings MT5 Push Tools → Options → Notifications → MetaQuotes ID Email Tools → Options → Email → configure SMTP

Signal Forwarding

Forward all received signals to your own Telegram channel. Useful for logging and monitoring.

Trade Journal CSV

Auto-saves all trades to a daily CSV file:

Common\Files\SignalForge\Journal_YYYYMMDD.csv

Columns: Date, Time, Action, Symbol, Direction, Price, SL, TP, Lot, Source, Balance, Equity

13. MT4 EA Setup

The free MT4 EA is a trade copier only (Sender + Receiver). It does NOT parse signals — that's the MT5 EA's job.

Getting the MT4 EA

Send a message after purchasing SignalForge on MQL5 Market.

Installation

Place SignalForge_MT4.mq4 in MQL4\Experts\ Compile in MetaEditor (F7) Drag onto any chart

SignalForge MT5 must be running on the same PC/VPS — it creates the license file.

Symbol Mapping (MT4)

Comma-separated format:

US30=.us30cash,XAUUSD=XAUUSDm,NAS100=.nas100cash

Check the exact symbol name in MT4's Market Watch (Ctrl+M). Symbol names are case-sensitive!

14. Troubleshooting

EA does not start

Tools → Options → Expert Advisors → "Allow Algo Trading" must be checked

The EA must show a smiley face on the chart (not a frown)

"AutoTrading" button in toolbar must be ON (green)

No Discord signals

discord.com must be in WebRequest allowed URLs

Token and Channel IDs must be in the correct fields (Bot vs User)

Bot needs "Read Messages" + "Message Content Intent" enabled

No Telegram signals

api.telegram.org must be in WebRequest allowed URLs

Bot must be added to the channel/group

Check Expert tab for "Telegram connected" message

Trade not placed

Signal needs SL and TP (or set Default SL/TP in settings)

Max trades limit may be reached

Symbol may not exist on your broker (check Symbol Mapping)

Spread may exceed Max Spread limit

May be in News Freeze window

Copier not working

Sender ID must match on both sides

Both terminals must be on the same PC (shared Common folder)

Sender = mode 1, Receiver = mode 2

MT4 EA must show "Licensed" in Expert tab

MT4 "License not found"

SignalForge MT5 must be running — it creates the license file

Both MT4 and MT5 must share the same Common folder

15. FAQ

Can I run SignalForge on multiple charts?

You only need one instance per account. It trades all symbols regardless of chart.

Does it work on VPS?

Yes. Install MT5, configure the EA, leave it running.

What happens if internet disconnects?

The EA resumes when connection returns. Open trades are protected by broker-side SL/TP.

How fast does it copy?

Source Speed Discord / Telegram Depends on scan interval (default 10s) Local Copier Under 1 second File Signals Under 1 second

Does DD Protection monitor the whole account?

Yes — all trades, all EAs, manual trades, everything. Set Only manage own trades = false for prop firms.

SignalForge v2.0 — For support, use the MQL5 product comments or send a direct message.