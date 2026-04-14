SignalForge v2.0 Complete User Manual - Discord Telegram Signal Copier for MT5
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SignalForge v2.0 Complete User Manual - Discord Telegram Signal Copier for MT5

14 April 2026, 03:30
Jan Kahlert
Jan Kahlert
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356

Table of Contents

1. Installation

  1. Download the .ex5 file from MQL5 Market
  2. It is automatically placed in MQL5\Experts\Market\
  3. Open MetaTrader 5
  4. In the Navigator panel ( Ctrl+N ), find SignalForge under "Expert Advisors"
  5. Drag it onto any chart (timeframe and symbol do not matter)
  6. In the popup, check "Allow Algo Trading"
  7. Go to Tools → Options → Expert Advisors

Add these URLs to the WebRequest list:

URL Required for
https://discord.com Discord signals
https://api.telegram.org Telegram signals + notifications
https://generativelanguage.googleapis.com Gemini AI (optional)
https://api.openai.com OpenAI (optional)
https://api.deepseek.com DeepSeek (optional)
https://api.x.ai Grok (optional)
The EA runs on a 1-second timer. It does not depend on the chart symbol or timeframe. Attach it to any chart.

2. Discord Setup

🤖 Bot Token Recommended

For servers you own or where you can invite a bot:

  1. Go to discord.com/developers/applications
  2. Create New Application → Bot → Copy Token
  3. Enable "Message Content Intent" under Bot settings
  4. Invite the bot to your server with "Read Messages" permission
  5. In EA settings: paste token in "Bot Token" field
  6. Right-click the Discord channel → Copy Channel ID
  7. Paste in "Bot Channel IDs"

👤 User Token

For servers where you cannot add a bot:

  1. Open Discord in a web browser (not the app)
  2. Press F12 → Network tab
  3. Click anywhere in Discord
  4. Find any request → Headers → look for "Authorization:"
  5. Copy the value
  6. In EA settings: paste in "User Token" field
  7. Add channel IDs in "User Token Channel IDs"
Bot channels and User channels are separate fields. The EA uses the Bot Token only for Bot channels, and the User Token only for User channels.

Multiple channels: separate IDs with commas:
123456789,987654321,555666777

3. Telegram Setup

  1. Open Telegram → search for @BotFather
  2. Send /newbot → follow instructions → copy the Bot Token
  3. Add your bot to the signal channel or group
  4. In EA settings: Enable Telegram → paste Bot Token

Finding Chat IDs

  • Forward a message from the channel to @userinfobot
  • Or open: https://api.telegram.org/bot[TOKEN]/getUpdates
  • Group IDs are negative numbers (e.g. -1001234567890 )
Leave Chat IDs empty to receive signals from ALL chats your bot is in.

4. File Signals & TradingView

📄 File Signals

Any external tool can send trades by writing to a text file:

  1. Enable "File-based signals" = true
  2. Default path: SignalForge\signals.txt (in MT5 Common folder)
  3. The EA reads the file every 1 second and clears it after processing

Signal Format Examples

Buy XAUUSD 4750 SL:4720 TP:4800 Sell EURUSD 1.0950 SL:1.0980 TP:1.0900 Buy XAUUSD market SL:100 pips TP:200 pips

📺 TradingView Integration

A free Python bridge script is available in the product comments.

  1. Install Python from python.org
  2. Run: pip install flask
  3. Run: python tv_bridge.py
  4. The script starts a local web server on port 5000
  5. For TradingView webhooks, use ngrok for a public URL
  6. In TradingView: Create Alert → Webhook URL → paste ngrok URL + /signal

Alert message example: Buy {{ticker}} {{close}} SL:{{plot_0}} TP:{{plot_1}}

Alternative: Route TradingView alerts through Telegram instead of using the Python script — no Python needed.

Common Folder Location:
C:\Users\[NAME]\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Common\Files\SignalForge\

5. Local Trade Copier

Copy trades between terminals on the same PC or VPS. Under 1 second latency.

Direction Sender EA Receiver EA
MT5 → MT5 SignalForge (Mode: Sender) SignalForge (Mode: Receiver)
MT5 → MT4 SignalForge (Mode: Sender) MT4 EA (Mode: Receiver)
MT4 → MT5 MT4 EA (Mode: Sender) SignalForge (Mode: Receiver)
MT4 → MT4 MT4 EA (Mode: Sender) MT4 EA (Mode: Receiver)

Sender Setup

  • Copier mode = 1 (Sender)
  • Sender ID = any name (e.g. SF1 ) — must match on Receiver
  • Optional: filter by magic number or symbol

Receiver Setup

  • Copier mode = 2 (Receiver)
  • Sender ID = same as Sender
  • Lot multiplier: 1.0 = same, 0.5 = half, 2.0 = double
  • Copy existing = false (skip trades already open when EA starts)
The Sender ID can be any word: "SF1", "MyAccount", "Gold" — as long as both sides match. It creates the file SF_[ID].json in the Common folder.
Both terminals must be on the same PC/VPS. They share the Common folder.

6. AI Parser

Handles complex, natural language signals that the regex parser cannot understand.

Example signals the AI can parse

"Gold looking great here, entered long around 4720, risking 30 dollars targeting 4800" "I'm buying NAS at market, stop 150 pips, target 300 pips"

How it works

  1. The regex parser tries first (instant, no API call)
  2. Only if regex fails, the AI is called
  3. 60-second cooldown between AI calls
Provider Setting WebRequest URL Cost
Gemini gemini generativelanguage.googleapis.com Free
OpenAI openai api.openai.com ~$0.001/call
DeepSeek deepseek api.deepseek.com ~$0.001/call
Grok grok api.x.ai ~$0.002/call

7. Trade Management

All features work on groups: same symbol + same direction = one group.

⚖ Breakeven

Setting Description
Trigger (pips) When profit reaches this, SL moves to entry
Offset Pips above entry (0 = exact entry price)

📈 Trailing Stop

Setting Description
Start (pips) Trailing begins when profit exceeds this
Distance (pips) SL stays this far from current price
Step (pips) SL only moves when price moves at least this much

➕ Add-On (Average Down)

  • When price moves against you by X pips, a new trade opens
  • Max add-ons per group (2 = max 3 positions total)
  • Separate distance for Forex / Gold / Indices / Crypto
  • All positions share the same SL
  • If one hits SL → ALL positions in the group close

✂ Partial Close

  • Close X% of position when profit reaches trigger
  • Optionally move SL to breakeven after
  • Per-position (not group)

🎯 Multiple Take Profits

Parses TP1/TP2/TP3 from signal text and opens separate positions:

Buy XAUUSD 4750 SL:4720 TP1:4780 TP2:4810 TP3:4850

Splits the lot: 50% at TP1, 30% at TP2, 20% at TP3 (configurable)

All features can be toggled ON/OFF from the dashboard — no restart needed.

8. Prop Firm Guard

Setting What it does
Max daily loss (USD) Closes all trades when daily loss exceeds this
Max daily DD % Same but as percentage of balance
Daily profit target Closes all and stops when profit target reached
Max total DD (USD) Hard stop from initial balance
Max spread (pips) Skips signals when spread too high
Full Account Monitoring: The P&L calculation includes ALL trades — manual trades, other EAs, everything. This is correct for prop firms.

"Only manage own trades" setting

Value Behavior when DD triggered
true (default) Only closes SignalForge trades
false Closes ALL trades on the account Recommended for prop firms

Recommended Prop Firm Settings

Account Max Daily Loss Max Total DD
FTMO $100K $5,000 $10,000
FTMO $200K $10,000 $20,000
5%ers $100K $4,000 $6,000

After triggering: trading is paused until midnight. Dashboard shows "PAUSED" with the reason.

9. News Filter

Uses the built-in MQL5 Economic Calendar — no external data needed.

Setting Description
Block before (min) Stop new trades X minutes before news
Block after (min) Stop new trades X minutes after news
Impact level 1=Low, 2=Medium, 3=High only
Close before news Close affected trades X minutes before
Smart currency filter Only block affected pairs

Smart Currency Filter

When enabled, USD news only blocks USD-related pairs:

USD News → Status
XAUUSD, EURUSD, US30, NAS100 BLOCKED
GBPJPY, EURGBP, GER40 OPEN

News Freeze Mode

During the news window, the EA completely freezes:

  • No new trades opened
  • No trades closed
  • No SL/TP modifications
  • No breakeven, trailing, or add-on
DD Protection always works — even during news freeze. Your account is always protected.

Dashboard Countdown Colors

Color Meaning
Grey More than 4 hours away
Amber Less than 1 hour
Red Inside freeze window

10. Dashboard

Real-time information panel with clickable toggle buttons.

Display Fields

  • Sources: active signal sources (Discord, TG, File, Sender, Receiver)
  • AI Parser: configured AI provider
  • Copier: Sender/Receiver status with ID
  • Scan: polling interval (click to cycle: 3s → 5s → 10s → 15s → 30s → 60s)
  • Trades: open / maximum allowed
  • Win/Loss: daily win rate with percentage
  • Daily P&L: real-time, updates every tick
  • Drawdown: current DD vs limit with colored bar
  • News: next 3 high-impact events with countdown

Toggle Buttons

Click to enable/disable instantly — no restart needed:

BE Trail Partial AddOn News MultiTP DD Guard Reverse

Minimize

Click minimize to collapse to a single line: LIVE · 4 Trades · +USD 247.80

11. Symbol Mapping

Auto-Detection

The EA recognizes 50+ symbol names and aliases:

Signal says EA detects
"Gold", "XAU", "XAUUSD" XAUUSD
"NAS", "NAS100", "NASDAQ", "US100" NAS100
"Dow", "US30", "DJ30" US30
"BTC", "Bitcoin" BTCUSD

Manual Mapping

If your broker uses non-standard names, use the 14 mapping fields:

Nasdaq (NAS100) → USTEC Gold (XAUUSD) → GOLD.cash Dow Jones (US30) → WallStreet30

Custom Mapping

For symbols not in the list:

NDX=USTEC.cash,GOLDUST=XAU_USD.raw

The EA also tries common suffixes automatically: .cash, Cash, m, .stp, .pro, .raw

12. Notifications

Method Setup
Telegram Enter Bot Token + Chat ID in Notifications settings
MT5 Push Tools → Options → Notifications → MetaQuotes ID
Email Tools → Options → Email → configure SMTP

Signal Forwarding

Forward all received signals to your own Telegram channel. Useful for logging and monitoring.

Trade Journal CSV

Auto-saves all trades to a daily CSV file:

Common\Files\SignalForge\Journal_YYYYMMDD.csv

Columns: Date, Time, Action, Symbol, Direction, Price, SL, TP, Lot, Source, Balance, Equity

13. MT4 EA Setup

The free MT4 EA is a trade copier only (Sender + Receiver). It does NOT parse signals — that's the MT5 EA's job.

Getting the MT4 EA

Send a message after purchasing SignalForge on MQL5 Market.

Installation

  1. Place SignalForge_MT4.mq4 in MQL4\Experts\
  2. Compile in MetaEditor (F7)
  3. Drag onto any chart
SignalForge MT5 must be running on the same PC/VPS — it creates the license file.

Symbol Mapping (MT4)

Comma-separated format:

US30=.us30cash,XAUUSD=XAUUSDm,NAS100=.nas100cash

Check the exact symbol name in MT4's Market Watch (Ctrl+M). Symbol names are case-sensitive!

14. Troubleshooting

EA does not start

  • Tools → Options → Expert Advisors → "Allow Algo Trading" must be checked
  • The EA must show a smiley face on the chart (not a frown)
  • "AutoTrading" button in toolbar must be ON (green)

No Discord signals

  • discord.com must be in WebRequest allowed URLs
  • Token and Channel IDs must be in the correct fields (Bot vs User)
  • Bot needs "Read Messages" + "Message Content Intent" enabled

No Telegram signals

  • api.telegram.org must be in WebRequest allowed URLs
  • Bot must be added to the channel/group
  • Check Expert tab for "Telegram connected" message

Trade not placed

  • Signal needs SL and TP (or set Default SL/TP in settings)
  • Max trades limit may be reached
  • Symbol may not exist on your broker (check Symbol Mapping)
  • Spread may exceed Max Spread limit
  • May be in News Freeze window

Copier not working

  • Sender ID must match on both sides
  • Both terminals must be on the same PC (shared Common folder)
  • Sender = mode 1, Receiver = mode 2
  • MT4 EA must show "Licensed" in Expert tab

MT4 "License not found"

  • SignalForge MT5 must be running — it creates the license file
  • Both MT4 and MT5 must share the same Common folder

15. FAQ

Can I run SignalForge on multiple charts?

You only need one instance per account. It trades all symbols regardless of chart.

Does it work on VPS?

Yes. Install MT5, configure the EA, leave it running.

What happens if internet disconnects?

The EA resumes when connection returns. Open trades are protected by broker-side SL/TP.

How fast does it copy?

Source Speed
Discord / Telegram Depends on scan interval (default 10s)
Local Copier Under 1 second
File Signals Under 1 second

Does DD Protection monitor the whole account?

Yes — all trades, all EAs, manual trades, everything. Set Only manage own trades = false for prop firms.



SignalForge v2.0 — For support, use the MQL5 product comments or send a direct message.

#MT5, MT4, trade copier, Telegram, trade manager, tradingview, Discord, Prop Firm, signal copier