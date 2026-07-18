The Wonder collection is back: free strategy inside

Back in 2022 I published the first Wonders: strategies selected from my own portfolios, each dedicated to a wonder of the world as a wish of success.





In 2026 I rebuilt the whole collection with a stronger process. Every strategy comes from a systematic workflow: genetic generation, verification on data that was never used during construction, checks on sibling markets, spread stress and Monte Carlo simulations. No grid, no martingale, no averaging: every trade opens with a fixed stop loss and take profit.





To celebrate the relaunch, the newest member of the collection is free:





Wonder 8 - USDJPY H1, a trend-exhaustion model with adaptive volatility filters. On data never used to build it: 86 trades, profit factor 1.64. You can find it on my seller profile and test it in the Strategy Tester in one minute.





If you like the approach, the collection is designed so that the strategies are uncorrelated: running several together produces a much smoother equity than any single one.





Wonder Gold (XAUUSD H1 breakout) is also available, with a 1-month rent option if you prefer to try it before buying.





Honest note: backtests are not a promise, and I will never show you a backtest pretending it is live trading. Real results depend on your broker conditions. Questions are welcome in the product comments: I answer every one.