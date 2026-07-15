Free EA. First Step Into Automated Trading.

You Do Not Need To Buy Anything To Start Understanding How Automated Trading Actually Works.

The biggest barrier to moving from manual trading to automation is not the cost. It is the uncertainty. Not knowing how an EA makes decisions. Not knowing what it does when conditions are not ideal. Not knowing whether the backtest result is something that holds up across different periods or just got lucky on the data it was tested on.

Nova FI Trader removes that barrier completely. Download it free and run it in the Strategy Tester until the uncertainty is gone. There is no cost, no trial period, no features hidden behind a paywall. You get the full EA, every input accessible, and as much time as you need to understand how it works before you make any decision about anything.

Why Force Index Makes Sense As A Starting Point

Force Index is one of the more honest technical indicators available. It reads three things: price direction, volume, and momentum. When all three agree, the reading is strong. When they disagree, the reading is weak. The EA opens a trade when that reading crosses a configurable threshold and the active filters confirm the conditions. When conditions are mixed or unfavorable, it waits.

That logic is transparent. You can see the indicator on the chart. You can understand why a trade opened and why the previous bar did not qualify. You are not trying to reverse-engineer a black box. The decision is visible at every step, which means you can verify it, test variations of it, and build a real understanding of how the framework operates before you commit to anything.

This is the same framework that Nova GOLD Breakout and Nova DNA Trader are built on. Nova FI Trader exposes all of it for free, before any purchase is involved.

What Else Is Free

The setup library in the Nova Telegram channel is free. Tested configurations with documented logic for different markets and risk profiles. Download one, load it in the Strategy Tester, see how it performs, then adjust to your own account.

The Telegram channel itself is free. Daily live session updates from Nova GOLD Breakout, chart screenshots, trade summaries, EA updates. Everything that makes the Nova ecosystem understandable before you spend anything is available there from the moment you download the free EA.

Download Nova FI Trader Free

Get The Free Setup Library On Telegram

See Nova GOLD Breakout — The Next Step

The best way to understand automated trading is to run it yourself in a safe environment with no financial risk. That is exactly what a free EA with full input access gives you.