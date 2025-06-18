🚨⚡ Trend Flip Pro – Directional Control in Real Time 🚨⚡
Trading Systems

🚨⚡ Trend Flip Pro – Directional Control in Real Time 🚨⚡

18 June 2025, 21:37
Camila Bernardez Camero
Camila Bernardez Camero
0
366

🎯 Trend Flip Pro – Instant Directional Shifts, No Lag

Trend Flip Pro is a structurally-driven MT4 indicator designed to detect shifts in directional control between buyers and sellers. Signals are based on internal momentum dynamics, not superficial price action or visual overlays. Each arrow represents a committed change in trend structure — confirmed and fixed.


📍 No Repaint, No Delay

Signals are printed only after strict directional criteria are met. Once shown, they remain fixed and do not repaint or backpaint. This eliminates confusion during fast market moves and helps reduce second-guessing during execution.


1



🟢🔴 Simple Signal Output

• Buy signals → green arrows
• Sell signals → red arrows


2


Visuals are clean and immediate, with no redraws or disappearing arrows. Each signal is anchored to a real momentum shift, not a reactive price move.


📲 Smart Multi-Channel Alerts

The indicator includes real-time alerts via:
• On-screen pop-ups
• Mobile push notifications
• Email (optional)

Alerts can be configured to trigger either instantly or only on candle close, depending on your trading confirmation style.


⏱ Built for Scalping and Intraday Precision

Trend Flip Pro adapts well to different timeframes and styles. It works on all Forex pairs but shows exceptional clarity on XAUUSD, especially on M1 to H4. It’s ideal for:
• Scalping during active sessions
• Tactical intraday setups
• Manual or semi-automated entry workflows


🛠 Input Parameters


3


ADXbars – Core trend sensitivity setting
CountBars – Number of bars displayed
AlertOn – Enable or disable signal alerts
EmailOn – Email notification toggle
PushNotificationOn – Mobile alert toggle
AlertOnClosedCandle – Wait for candle close or trigger instantly

Each parameter gives full control without overcomplicating the setup.


🧠 Logic Behind the Signal Engine

Trend Flip Pro processes real-time directional strength through a layered ADX (Average Directional Index) filter. Rather than reacting to price color or candle shape, the system evaluates the relative momentum between buyers and sellers across two consecutive candles.

For a buy signal to be triggered, the current +DI (Directional Movement Index) must exceed the -DI, while the previous candle shows the inverse condition. In other words: the buyers must gain dominance, overtaking seller pressure that had control just one bar earlier.

The same mirrored logic applies for sell signals — where sellers must not only dominate, but do so after losing ground previously.

This technique ensures that each signal represents an actual flip in momentum, not just noise. Combined with a fixed offset for arrow placement and optional alert filtering on closed candles, it provides a clean yet deliberate signal structure.


💡 Ideal for High-Impact Sessions

The tool performs best when volatility is real: during London or New York sessions. Fast entries and clear signals make it suitable for experienced traders and active strategies that demand speed and clarity.

📬 Have questions? I’m here to help — feel free to reach out!


🚀Stay Updated 🚀
Join the official channel to stay informed about future releases and updates: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/signalsandindicators


#scalping