🚨⚡ Trend Flip Pro – Directional Control in Real Time 🚨⚡

🎯 Trend Flip Pro – Instant Directional Shifts, No Lag



Trend Flip Pro is a structurally-driven MT4 indicator designed to detect shifts in directional control between buyers and sellers. Signals are based on internal momentum dynamics, not superficial price action or visual overlays. Each arrow represents a committed change in trend structure — confirmed and fixed.





📍 No Repaint, No Delay



Signals are printed only after strict directional criteria are met. Once shown, they remain fixed and do not repaint or backpaint. This eliminates confusion during fast market moves and helps reduce second-guessing during execution.









🟢🔴 Simple Signal Output



• Buy signals → green arrows

• Sell signals → red arrows









Visuals are clean and immediate, with no redraws or disappearing arrows. Each signal is anchored to a real momentum shift, not a reactive price move.





📲 Smart Multi-Channel Alerts



The indicator includes real-time alerts via:

• On-screen pop-ups

• Mobile push notifications

• Email (optional)



Alerts can be configured to trigger either instantly or only on candle close, depending on your trading confirmation style.





⏱ Built for Scalping and Intraday Precision



Trend Flip Pro adapts well to different timeframes and styles. It works on all Forex pairs but shows exceptional clarity on XAUUSD, especially on M1 to H4. It’s ideal for:

• Scalping during active sessions

• Tactical intraday setups

• Manual or semi-automated entry workflows





🛠 Input Parameters









• ADXbars – Core trend sensitivity setting

• CountBars – Number of bars displayed

• AlertOn – Enable or disable signal alerts

• EmailOn – Email notification toggle

• PushNotificationOn – Mobile alert toggle

• AlertOnClosedCandle – Wait for candle close or trigger instantly



Each parameter gives full control without overcomplicating the setup.





🧠 Logic Behind the Signal Engine



Trend Flip Pro processes real-time directional strength through a layered ADX (Average Directional Index) filter. Rather than reacting to price color or candle shape, the system evaluates the relative momentum between buyers and sellers across two consecutive candles.



For a buy signal to be triggered, the current +DI (Directional Movement Index) must exceed the -DI, while the previous candle shows the inverse condition. In other words: the buyers must gain dominance, overtaking seller pressure that had control just one bar earlier.



The same mirrored logic applies for sell signals — where sellers must not only dominate, but do so after losing ground previously.



This technique ensures that each signal represents an actual flip in momentum, not just noise. Combined with a fixed offset for arrow placement and optional alert filtering on closed candles, it provides a clean yet deliberate signal structure.





💡 Ideal for High-Impact Sessions



The tool performs best when volatility is real: during London or New York sessions. Fast entries and clear signals make it suitable for experienced traders and active strategies that demand speed and clarity.



📬 Have questions? I’m here to help — feel free to reach out!



