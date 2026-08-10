All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts / Trading Systems All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Trading Systems Classic Market Surfer EA 10 August 2026, 07:54 Buti Andy Moeng 0 22 Classic Market Surfer EA Profit for 5 weeks only 173% https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381078 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/144598 #gold, xauusd, expert advisor, Algorithmic Trading, MT5, MT4, trading robot, live signal, No Martinga Source To add comments, please log in or register Gold Held the Breakout This Week — And the Quiet Part Is Where the Edge Lives Analytics & Forecasts 35 0 Forex and Crypto Forecast for 17–21 August 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 34 0 The Set File I'm Actually Trading With Trading Strategies 30 0 1 1.1 Is Live | Today Is $170 Trading Systems 29 0 1 $600 → $2,000+ in One Week: Live Proof from Apex Drawdown Zero (GBPJPY Results) My Trading 42 0 Lucky Gold Mining — Automated XAUUSD Trading System Trading Systems 73 0 1 MSMO Lot Pilot for MT5 — Complete User Guide Other 44 0 This Weekend, Version 1.1 Lands Trading Strategies 38 0 1 Almost Halfway | Today Is $160 Trading Strategies 39 0 1 Quantum Finance in MetaTrader: Why I'm experimenting with wave functions instead of indicators Trading Systems 47 0 Trading with Opus 5 on Steroids Analytics & Forecasts 22 0 My planning number is not the drawdown in my backtest Trading Systems 24 0 Asian Stocks Set to Climb as Fed Hike Risk Fades, Long — What MT5 Systems Must Recheck Trading Systems 23 0 A Winning Trade Can Be a Bad Trade: Why Process Matters More Than One Outcome Analytics & Forecasts 22 0 Funded Gold: Trading Results for August 10–14 on XAUUSD Trading Systems 28 0 237 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 45 Strategy Ledger – Complete User Manual 73 Lucky Gold Mining — Automated XAUUSD Trading System forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB