⚡ Weekly Forex Playbook: High‑Impact Indicators & AI‑Powered Trade Map (Apr 21 – Apr 27)

Executive Summary

Weekly Volatility (Apr 15–19, major pairs): 5.1 % ▲ +0.3 ppts w/w

5.1 % Last‑Week Net Pips (Apr 14–18): +270 pips

+270 pips Top Risk Event: US Core PCE Price Index – Apr 25, 12:30 GMT

Weekly Indicator Calendar

Date Time (GMT) Indicator / Period Prev / Forecast Target Pair Confidence Expected Move (pips) Tue Apr 22 07:00 EZ Flash PMI (Apr) 50.3 / 50.6 EUR/USD ★★★★☆ 25 Wed Apr 23 01:30 AU CPI YoY (Q1) 2.8 % / 2.4 % AUD/USD ★★★★☆ 30 Thu Apr 24 06:00 UK Retail Sales MoM (Mar) +1.7 % / +0.5 % GBP/USD ★★★☆☆ 28 Thu Apr 24 12:30 US Durable Goods MoM (Mar) +0.9 % / ‑1.1 % USD/JPY ★★★☆☆ 35 Fri Apr 25 12:30 US Core PCE YoY (Mar) 2.8 % / 2.7 % USD/JPY ★★★★★ 45 Sat Apr 26 03:00 BoJ Rate Decision ‑0.10 % / ‑0.10 % USD/JPY ★★★★★ 50

Last‑Week Performance Recap

Currency Pair Trades (W / L) Net Pips USD/JPY 11 / 2 +100 EUR/USD 2 / 1 +65 USD/CAD 4 / 1 +70 AUD/JPY 1 / 0 +30 AUD/USD 0 / 1 ‑15 GBP/USD 1 / 0 +20

Inside the AI (30‑word snapshot)

Three‑Arrow engine retrained on 10‑year tick data; new micro‑news filter cuts whipsaw entries by 27 ％ and routes signals through adaptive ATR gates for better stop placement.

Japan AI Exo Scalp EA — Adaptive ATR × News‑Aware Precision

Hybrid AI Stack: o4‑mini, GPT‑4.1, GPT‑3.5‑turbo + real‑time news sentiment.

o4‑mini, GPT‑4.1, GPT‑3.5‑turbo + real‑time news sentiment. Safety Suite: Dynamic spread guard, time‑filter, equity‑linked risk cap.

➜ Try Free Demo

Disclaimer: Leverage carries risk. Past performance doesn’t guarantee future results.