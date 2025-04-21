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⚡ Weekly Forex Playbook: High‑Impact Indicators & AI‑Powered Trade Map (Apr 21 – Apr 27)
Executive Summary
- Weekly Volatility (Apr 15–19, major pairs): 5.1 % ▲ +0.3 ppts w/w
- Last‑Week Net Pips (Apr 14–18): +270 pips
- Top Risk Event: US Core PCE Price Index – Apr 25, 12:30 GMT
Weekly Indicator Calendar
|Date
|Time (GMT)
|Indicator / Period
|Prev / Forecast
|Target Pair
|Confidence
|Expected Move (pips)
|Tue Apr 22
|07:00
|EZ Flash PMI (Apr)
|50.3 / 50.6
|EUR/USD
|★★★★☆
|25
|Wed Apr 23
|01:30
|AU CPI YoY (Q1)
|2.8 % / 2.4 %
|AUD/USD
|★★★★☆
|30
|Thu Apr 24
|06:00
|UK Retail Sales MoM (Mar)
|+1.7 % / +0.5 %
|GBP/USD
|★★★☆☆
|28
|Thu Apr 24
|12:30
|US Durable Goods MoM (Mar)
|+0.9 % / ‑1.1 %
|USD/JPY
|★★★☆☆
|35
|Fri Apr 25
|12:30
|US Core PCE YoY (Mar)
|2.8 % / 2.7 %
|USD/JPY
|★★★★★
|45
|Sat Apr 26
|03:00
|BoJ Rate Decision
|‑0.10 % / ‑0.10 %
|USD/JPY
|★★★★★
|50
Last‑Week Performance Recap
|Currency Pair
|Trades (W / L)
|Net Pips
|USD/JPY
|11 / 2
|+100
|EUR/USD
|2 / 1
|+65
|USD/CAD
|4 / 1
|+70
|AUD/JPY
|1 / 0
|+30
|AUD/USD
|0 / 1
|‑15
|GBP/USD
|1 / 0
|+20
Inside the AI (30‑word snapshot)
Three‑Arrow engine retrained on 10‑year tick data; new micro‑news filter cuts whipsaw entries by 27 ％ and routes signals through adaptive ATR gates for better stop placement.
Japan AI Exo Scalp EA — Adaptive ATR × News‑Aware Precision
- Hybrid AI Stack: o4‑mini, GPT‑4.1, GPT‑3.5‑turbo + real‑time news sentiment.
- Safety Suite: Dynamic spread guard, time‑filter, equity‑linked risk cap.
Disclaimer: Leverage carries risk. Past performance doesn’t guarantee future results.