Download for free - HISTORY INDICATOR MT5



Analyzing your past trades is one of the most powerful ways to enhance your trading skills—and the Trade History Indicator for MetaTrader 5 makes that process both seamless and highly informative. Instead of combing through transaction logs or trading journals, this tool places all your executed trades directly onto the chart, clearly marking entry and exit points along with associated profit or loss data. It brings your trading history to life visually, right where it matters most: on your chart.

Whether you're just starting out or already an experienced trader, the Trade History Indicator provides valuable insight into your trading behavior. It helps you review your strategies, spot repeated mistakes, and identify patterns that lead to consistent results. If you're looking to fine-tune your entries or improve your approach to risk management, this tool offers the clarity you need to make smarter, data-driven adjustments.





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Unlike traditional indicators that aim to forecast market moves, this tool focuses exclusively on post-trade analysis. It doesn’t tell you when to buy or sell—it shows you what you’ve already done. Each trade is visually mapped with easy-to-read markers such as:

Entry and exit points

Direction of the trade (long or short)

Profit or loss in points

Arrows or lines showing the full trade path

This visual approach allows you to track your decisions in context with real market action. Were you too quick to exit a winning position? Did you miss a key resistance level? Were you consistently applying your risk-reward ratios? Seeing your trades plotted on the chart can bring surprising clarity to questions like these—and help you refine your strategy moving forward.



