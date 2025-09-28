TrendUnified MT4 EA – Forex & Crypto Trading Robot

Adaptive trading system for Trends, Ranges and Pullbacks in Forex & Crypto markets.





TrendUnifiedEA is an adaptive MT4 Expert Advisor that trades Trends, Ranges, Pullbacks & Retracements across Forex, Crypto, Gold and Indices. With built-in trailing stop, breakeven and equity-based money management, it delivers safer, hands-free automated trading. Designed for both small and large accounts.





📌 Why Traders Choose TrendUnifiedEA

TrendUnifiedEA is designed for traders who want serious results — not flashy promises. This adaptive Expert Advisor for MT4 automatically detects market phases (trend, range, pullback, retracement) and adjusts its trading logic accordingly. The result? A smarter EA that adapts to changing conditions instead of relying on just one strategy.





✨ Key Features

• Unified logic for Trend, Range, Pullback & Retracement trading

• Built-in trailing stop & breakeven options to protect profits

• Fully digit-independent (works on all brokers and instruments)

• Compatible with Forex, Crypto, Indices & Metals

• Optimized for both small and large accounts

• Easy to use: plug-and-play with smart defaults





⚙️ How It Works

• Trend logic: rides directional moves with intelligent entries

• Range logic: identifies sideways markets and trades reversals

• Pullback logic: spots retracements within an existing trend

• Retracement logic: exploits short-term price corrections

• Risk management: automatic lot sizing by balance/equity

• Alerts & logging for skipped/allowed trades for full transparency





📊 Best Timeframes & Assets

• Recommended: M15, M30, H1, H4 and D1 for stability

• Works across major & minor Forex pairs, Gold, BTCUSD and more

• Minimum deposit: as low as $100 for micro accounts

• Scales well on larger accounts with equity-based money management





🛡️ Risk Management

Always test on demo before going live. Uses proper lot sizing relative to account balance and broker margin. Don't interrupt the EA unless you want to withdraw from your account.





✅ Trader Benefits

• One EA for multiple market conditions

• Safer entries with built-in filters

• Hands-free trading with professional money management

• Flexible — adapts to both trending & ranging conditions. 🔥 Launch Promo – USD 50 Only! (Regular Price: USD 120)

🎯 First 20 Buyers Only → Price will then rise to USD 120. 🚀 Promotion Details Promo Price: USD 50

Regular Price: USD 120

Available For: First 20 buyers only 👉 After the first 20 licenses are sold, the price will automatically increase to USD 120. 📌 Why Take Advantage Now? Lowest price you’ll ever see for this product

Full version with lifetime updates included

Early access before the price returns to its regular level 🔗 Get It Here ➡️ Buy Now on MQL5 Market Thank you for your support, and I look forward to hearing your feedback!



