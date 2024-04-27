HFT PROP USDJPY

More and More Prop Firms are moving towards the HFT market.





This offers immense opportunities to trades to use automated systems to make money from the markets.





HFTs trade very quick and scalp for short sessions.





The systems required to run HFT programs are expensive .





I have developed several tools to make your HFT trading easier and you allow you to pass prop challenges.





This is a HFT that uses Neural Networks





Key Features





Optimized for : London Session and New York Session

Active Trailing Stop and Break Even

Versatile Risk Management

Does not need VPS

Pocket Friendly

Quality After Purchase Support

HFT PROP FIRMS :





Kortana FX

Algo Forex Funds

Sure Leverage

Genesis Forex Funds

Lion Heart

Next Step Funding

Pro Trade Funded

Fast Forex Funding

The Talented Trader

Quantech Trading Capital

Social Trading Club

Only Funds (HFT)

M Solutions

Waka Funding

MDP

Tradicave (1-phase/HFT)

Infinity Forex Funds





Disclaimer: This product is intended for passing HFT prop firms challenges only, it is not intended to be used on live or funded account because of introduced slippage and high spread by your broker. Do not buy this EA if you do not know what HFT Prop Firm Challenge is or you do not understand what I wrote here. Also check prop firm of your interest is available to residents of the country you are before you purchase this EA.







