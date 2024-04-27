HFT PROP USDJPY

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More and More Prop Firms are moving towards the HFT market.
This offers immense opportunities to trades to use automated systems to make money from the markets.
HFTs trade very quick and scalp for short sessions.
The systems required to run HFT programs are expensive .
I have developed several tools to make your HFT trading easier and you allow you to pass prop challenges.
This is a HFT that uses Neural Networks
Key Features
Optimized for : London Session and New York Session
Active Trailing Stop and Break Even
Versatile Risk Management
Does not need VPS
Pocket Friendly
Quality After Purchase Support
HFT PROP FIRMS :
Kortana FX
Algo Forex Funds
Sure Leverage
Genesis Forex Funds
Lion Heart
Next Step Funding
Pro Trade Funded
Fast Forex Funding
The Talented Trader
Quantech Trading Capital
Social Trading Club
Only Funds (HFT)
M Solutions
Waka Funding
MDP
Tradicave (1-phase/HFT)
Infinity Forex Funds
Disclaimer: This product is intended for passing HFT prop firms challenges only, it is not intended to be used on live or funded account because of introduced slippage and high spread by your broker. Do not buy this EA if you do not know what HFT Prop Firm Challenge is or you do not understand what I wrote here. Also check prop firm of your interest is available to residents of the country you are before you purchase this EA.