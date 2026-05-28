15 Days of Live Execution. +417.66% Verified. This is Golden DeathStar 🔥🔥
Trading Systems

15 Days of Live Execution. +417.66% Verified. This is Golden DeathStar 🔥🔥

28 May 2026, 15:12
Walter Marcelo Rando
Walter Marcelo Rando
0
112
🚀 15 DAYS. +417.66% AUDITED PORTFOLIO RETURN. ZERO EXCUSES. Stop chasing overcomplicated EAs. This is Golden DeathStar: an institutional-grade, multi-preset infrastructure trading live on XAUUSD right now with an 84% win rate over 590 trades.

Why  jump in?

  • 100% Verified: Full real-time tracking by MyFxBook attached below.

  • True Capital Diversification: Split your risk automatically across our specialized live presets (Win-Win Accelerator, Win-Win Default- Ultra Conservative, and more).

  • Pure Plug & Play: Just drag the EA to your chart and load the preset from our channel. Zero manual configuration, zero headaches.


🔥 JUST LAUNCHED TO THE MARKET: The time to lock in your price is RIGHT NOW. To reward early adopters, we are running a strict pricing ladder: starting at an exclusive launch price of $300, the license will automatically climb by +$100 every 5 copies sold until it reaches its final value of $1,800.

The market doesn't wait, and neither does this offer. Secure your slot at the absolute bottom before the next price milestone locks you out!


+417% 15 days full portfolio price


Channel - Live Accounts: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/prometatrader
MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/178058
MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/178172


#gold, hft, xauusd, MT5, MT4