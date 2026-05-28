15 Days of Live Execution. +417.66% Verified. This is Golden DeathStar 🔥🔥

Stop chasing overcomplicated EAs. This is: an, multi-preset infrastructure trading live on XAUUSD right now with an

Why jump in?

100% Verified: Full real-time tracking by MyFxBook attached below.

True Capital Diversification: Split your risk automatically across our specialized live presets (Win-Win Accelerator, Win-Win Default- Ultra Conservative, and more).

Pure Plug & Play: Just drag the EA to your chart and load the preset from our channel. Zero manual configuration, zero headaches.

🔥 JUST LAUNCHED TO THE MARKET: The time to lock in your price is RIGHT NOW. To reward early adopters, we are running a strict pricing ladder: starting at an exclusive launch price of $300, the license will automatically climb by +$100 every 5 copies sold until it reaches its final value of $1,800.

The market doesn't wait, and neither does this offer. Secure your slot at the absolute bottom before the next price milestone locks you out!















Channel - Live Accounts: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/prometatrader

MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/178058

MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/178172



