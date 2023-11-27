SANTANDER OFFERS BITCOIN, ETH TRADING FOR SWISS ACCOUNT HOLDERS

High-net-worth individuals of Santander Private Banking International will have access to trade BTC and ETH, according to a report claiming access to a leaked internal communication.
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According to a report from Coindesk claiming access to a leaked internal communication, high-net-worth individuals of Santander Private Banking International will have access to trade BTC and ETH.
While Santander’s rollout of the new crypto trading services will reportedly start with BTC and ETH only, the banking giant will introduce other cryptocurrencies following the clearance of its screening criteria.
According to the report, Santander launched BTC and ETH trading services upon request from clients through relationship managers. The bank will hold the private cryptographic keys of the tradable assets in a regulated custody model.
Commerzbank recently became the first “full-service” German bank to be granted a crypto custody license in the country under the legal framework of the German Banking Act.
The license allows the bank to offer custody of crypto assets and “further digital asset services” in the future.
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