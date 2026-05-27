GTC Pro Trading Panel: Free Demo Version

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Try the powerful GTC Pro trading panel for MetaTrader 5 for free — already trusted by hundreds of traders. All the essential tools are combined in one sleek, intuitive interface.

With a single click, you can instantly open and close positions, manage risk, place pending orders, activate trailing stops, set breakeven, and much more. Visual control and maximum execution speed are exactly what separate comfortable trading from a constant struggle with the terminal.

With the demo version, you get:

A fully-featured professional interface All essential trading tools Full functionality on a demo account The chance to experience the convenience firsthand

After testing the demo version, many traders never go back to standard MetaTrader trading.

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GTC Pro Powerful One-Click Multi-Symbol MT5 (2.07 - Demo version) – download

• User Guide

! Recommended minimum MetaTrader 5 version: build 5836

Demo Version Requirements:

Server: MetaQuotes-Demo

Demo trading account

Supported symbols: "USDHUF", "USDZAR", "USDMXN", "EURZAR", "USDNOK", "EURTRY"

⚡ The full version has no restrictions and provides access to all tools and features.

👉 Get it for MT5: GTC Pro Powerful One Click Multi Symbol MT5

👉 Get it for MT4: GTC Pro Powerful One Click Multi Symbol MT4

Step-by-Step Installation:

Open the MetaTrader 5 platform Open a new demo account (broker: MetaQuotes Ltd.) In the "Market Watch" window, find the USDHUF symbol → open its chart In the top menu: File → "Open Data Folder" → open the MQL5 folder Copy the downloaded file (.ex5) to the "Experts" folder In "Navigator" → "Expert Advisors", right-click → "Refresh", then find your trading panel, double-click it, or drag it onto the chart In the properties window that opens: Go to the "Common" tab → check "Allow algorithmic trading"

Click "OK" On the toolbar, click the "AlgoTrading" button (or press Ctrl+E) until it turns green 🟢

💡 Tip:

To modify panel settings: right-click on the chart → "Expert Advisors" → "Properties" (or press F7)

Done! Your Forex market assistant is now active and ready to trade.

Happy Trading!