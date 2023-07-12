My Setups For Today Using "Supply Demand EA Pro" (12/7/2023)

Hello traders,





Today i spotted three trading setups setups. My first setup was a Supply Zone that was formed on

GBPJPY M15. It was a narrow and well formed supply than was formed in compliance with Bearish Trendline,

also it was nested on higher timeframe Supply Zone, so i deciced to place a short market order.

After i placed my market order, price went lower and Take Profit target was reached.

Below you can see before and after photos my position on GBPJPY M15

















The second setup i spotted was a nested supply zone on USDCAD M5. After i placed a sell market order price continued higher

without any signs of pullack, for that reason i decided to move the TP target into a loss territory and i exited the trade on half loss.

After i exited th trade, price droped even lower.



Below you can see before and after photos of my position on USDCAD M5.



















The last setup i spotted was a long setup on US30 M15. Market had a clear Bullish Momentum. When price touched a well formed Demand Zone,

it was a great opportunity to place a long position, so i clicked the zone label and i created a buy market order.

Finally price rallied and the TP target was reached.

Below you can see before and after photos of my position on US30 M15.





















Today was a great trading day. i spotted three setups, 2 of them were in green and 1 was at a half loss.

On the photo below i show you my daily results. I hope all of you had great trading day.















If you enjoy my trading style and you would like to take your trading to the next level

i am offering "Mentorship Program" . Please send me an email in case you are interested.







email : high.probability.zones.trading@gmail.com





SUPPLY DEMAND EA PRO : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/66734







Automated Trendlines : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/34252



