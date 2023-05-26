Live Trading Session Using "Supply Demand EA Pro" (26/5/2023)

Hello traders,





I spotted two high probability setups today and i placed three positions in total. The first setup was a long setup on USDCAD H1. It was a nested Demand Zone



that was formed in compliance with Bullish Trendline. I really liked this setup and i decided to place 2 long market orders.



Thankfully both of them were in Green.





The second setup i spotted was a short position on GOLD H1. It was a well formed and narrow Supply Zone was formed



exactly at the same level with Bearish Trendline. It was a really probability setup and because the zone was very narrow i went for more than



1:1 risk reward on this trade. Finally price dropped heavily and the TP was reached.





On the following Live Session Video you can see all the setups that i spotted today and how i managed them.



My setups were spoted using "Supply Demand EA Pro" in combination with "Automated Trendlines" indicator.





Check the video below.











SUPPLY DEMAND EA PRO : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/66734







Automated Trendlines : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/34252





