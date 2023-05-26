Live Trading Session Using "Supply Demand EA Pro" (26/5/2023)

Hello traders,
I spotted two high probability setups today and i placed three positions in total. The first setup was a long setup on USDCAD H1. It was a nested Demand Zone
that was formed in compliance with Bullish Trendline. I really liked this setup and i decided to place 2 long market orders.
Thankfully both of them were in Green.
The second setup i spotted was a short position on GOLD H1. It was a well formed and narrow Supply Zone was formed
exactly at the same level with Bearish Trendline. It was a really probability setup and because the zone was very narrow i went for more than
1:1 risk reward on this trade. Finally price dropped heavily and the TP was reached.
On the following Live Session Video you can see all the setups that i spotted today and how i managed them.
My setups were spoted using "Supply Demand EA Pro" in combination with "Automated Trendlines" indicator.
Check the video below.
SUPPLY DEMAND EA PRO : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/66734
Automated Trendlines : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/34252