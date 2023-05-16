Live Trading Session Using "Supply Demand EA Pro" (16/5/2023)

Hello traders,





I placed four trades today. A long setup on EURUSD M15, a short setup on USDJPY M15,



and two shorts setups on GOLD H1 and M15 timeframes.







The long setup on EURUSD was a nested zone so i managed to get more than 1:1 risk reward ratio.

My only loss trade for today was my first short setup on GOLD. I managed to recover this loss by placing one more

short setup on GOLD. It was a really nice short setup. Bias on GOLD was Bearish so the supply zone worked

for more than 1:1 and price continued to drop even lower.





Markets were moving today and it was a good sign that good opportunities are going to appear.

You should remember that volatility is our friend. It is not good to try to find opportunities when markets

are not moving.









On the following Live Session Video you can see all the setups that i spotted today and how i managed them.

My setups were spoted using "Supply Demand EA Pro" in combination with "Automated Trendlines" indicator.





Check the video below.











