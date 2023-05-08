Live Trading Session Using "Supply Demand EA Pro" (8/5/2023)
Analytics & Forecasts

Live Trading Session Using "Supply Demand EA Pro" (8/5/2023)

8 May 2023, 20:59
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
0
267
Hello traders,


I placed three trades today. A short setup on EURUSD H1, a long setup on GOLD M30,

and a long setup on GOLD M15.


On the following Live Session Video you can see all the setups that i spotted today and how i managed them.

My setups were spoted using "Supply Demand EA Pro" in combination with "Automated Trendlines" indicator. 


Check the video below.




SUPPLY DEMAND EA PRO : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/66734



Automated Trendlines : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/34252


#supply demand expert advisor manual trading video ea alerts