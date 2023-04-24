Live Trading Session Using "Supply Demand EA Pro" (24/4/2023)

Hello traders,





I placed two trades today. A short setup on GBPUSD M30, and a short setup on GOLD M15.

Both of them were in Green.





Today it was Monday and markets were not moving too much. After i had two winning setups

i decided to end the Session in Greeen cause i did not want to risk more capital since i could not

spot any high probability setups.





When markets are not moving much is not a good idea to force any trades

cause there is high probability to loose money. It is better to stay away or keep our risk small

and continue our trading the next day.



On the following Live Session Video you can see all the setups that i spotted today and how i managed them.

My setups were spoted using "Supply Demand EA Pro" in combination with "Automated Trendlines" indicator.





Check the video below.













SUPPLY DEMAND EA PRO : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/66734







Automated Trendlines : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/34252



