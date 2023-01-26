Live Trading Session Using "Supply Demand EA Pro" (26/1/2023)
Analytics & Forecasts

Live Trading Session Using "Supply Demand EA Pro" (26/1/2023)

26 January 2023, 16:04
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
0
320


Hello traders,

Many people ask me what are my secrets and i manage to have such trading results.

Below i reveal my 2 Trading Secrets.

1) First secret is that i am using the right tools that guide me to take correct trading decisions. "Supply Demand EA Pro" and "Automated Trendlines" are the tools that i am using in my trading.

2) Second secret is that i am not overtrading. I am opening the charts , i am placing 1-3 trades with clear mind,i take my profits and then i am waiting till the next day.

You should not overtrading, every day has its own opportunities. You should be patient and let emotions out of your trading.


Today i placed two trades. First trade was a Short Setup on Gold H1 and the second setup was a Long Scalp Trade on USDJPY M5.

I received alerts for both trades and after doing my analysis i decided to place the trades. Finally Both of them were in Green.


If you enjoy my trading style and you are interested for a Mentorship Program then send me a DM,

and i would be more than happy to help you to achieve your trading goals.



You can watch my Live Session , on the Youtube Video below.





My setups were spoted using "Supply Demand EA Pro" in combination with "Automated Trendlines" indicator. 


SUPPLY DEMAND EA PRO : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/66734



Automated Trendlines : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/34252


#supply demand expert advisor manual trading video ea alerts