Forex copier and trading on different devices.

The answer to one of the questions that buyers ask in the dialogue.

Buyer: - Does the Forex copier support the function of working from different computers?

Me: - For copying, it is necessary that both the master account and the slave account be on the same device. But at the same time, trading on the master account can be conducted from any other device. PC or smartphone.

Buyer: - That is, I have three trading accounts on my computer, and they are all on MT4. One main account, and two connected to it. And if I work on the main one from a laptop in another city, will the transactions be repeated on those two accounts?

Me: - Yes, that's right.

Buyer: - And then it is understandable. The cost?

Me: - Unlimited version for 25 activations $ 39. You can download the forex copier by the link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/38347