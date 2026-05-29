MT5 to MT5 Copier – Ultimate Local Trade Copier EA with Receivers Connection Monitor MetaTrader 5 to MetaTrader 5 Copier | High-Speed Trade Replication for Prop Firms, Fund Managers, and Professional Traders 1. Overview – What is MT5 to MT5 Copier? MT5 to MT5 Copier (MetaTrader 5 to MetaTrader 5 Copier) is a professional local trade copier Expert Advisor designed for real-time replication of trading activity between multiple MetaTrader 5 accounts. It is built for traders who require high precision, low latency, and absolute reliability in multi-account environments. This local trade copier operates entirely inside MetaTrader 5 terminals – no external servers, no cloud APIs, no third-party bridges. All communication happens locally, ensuring maximum stability and security. The system is widely used in: Prop firm trading (multiple funded accounts)

(multiple funded accounts) Multi-account portfolio management

Signal distribution systems

Automated execution environments

Risk distribution strategies Unlike cloud‑based copiers, this local trade copier keeps everything internal. Trades are replicated in less than 10 milliseconds, and a dedicated Receivers Connection Monitor continuously watches every connected Receiver account. 2. Why a Local Trade Copier Matters A local trade copier is fundamentally different from cloud-based alternatives. Understanding this difference is key to appreciating the system's value. What is a Local Trade Copier? A local trade copier replicates trades directly between MetaTrader 5 instances on the same local network or VPS without routing data through external servers. The Master terminal writes trade information to a shared file, and Receiver terminals read that data instantly. Advantages Over Cloud Solutions Feature Local Trade Copier Cloud Trade Copier Latency <10 ms 100–500 ms External dependency None Requires API/server Monthly fees No Often yes Data privacy Full (local only) Data leaves your system Control Complete Limited Offline detection Built-in monitor Delayed or none Why Professionals Choose a Local Trade Copier Reduced Latency – Trade signals processed inside MT5 without transmission layers.

– Trade signals processed inside MT5 without transmission layers. Higher Stability – No reliance on third‑party servers that can go down.

– No reliance on third‑party servers that can go down. Improved Security – No external data communication; all data stays on your VPS.

– No external data communication; all data stays on your VPS. Independent Operation – System continues functioning even without internet (local network intact).

– System continues functioning even without internet (local network intact). Full Visibility – The Receivers Connection Monitor gives real‑time health status of every connected account. 3. Core Architecture: Master → Receivers Model The MT5 to MT5 Copier follows a structured Master → Receivers (Sender → Receivers) architecture. This model ensures clear roles and predictable behavior. Master Terminal (Sender) The Master terminal is the source of all trade signals. Its responsibilities include: detecting new trade events, capturing order parameters, encoding trade data, broadcasting to all Receivers, tracking execution feedback. A single Master supports up to 34 Receivers simultaneously. Receiver Terminals (Followers) Receiver terminals act as execution endpoints. They listen for signals, reconstruct trades, execute on their accounts, apply risk rules, and send periodic heartbeat signals back to the Master. Communication Flow Trade event occurs on Master terminal. Master encodes trade data and writes to shared file. All active Receivers read the data almost simultaneously. Each Receiver validates the trade (symbol mapping, filters). Trade executed on each Receiver account. Receiver sends heartbeat back to Master confirming success. Master updates dashboard with real‑time status. Typical cycle: 5–10 milliseconds on a properly configured VPS. 4. Receivers Connection Monitor (Heart of the System) The Receivers Connection Monitor is one of the most critical components of this local trade copier. In multi-account environments, silent failures can occur without warning: VPS disconnection, platform freeze, internet instability, broker delays, terminal crashes. Without monitoring, these failures lead to trade desynchronization. How the Monitor Works Every Receiver sends a periodic heartbeat signal every 1–2 seconds. These confirm: terminal active, trade engine operational, connection stable, synchronization intact. If heartbeats stop, the system immediately detects the issue. Connection Status Classification Status Meaning Action ONLINE Fully active, synchronized Normal operation DELAYED Latency >500 ms Monitor OFFLINE SHORT Disconnected <1 minute Auto‑recovery expected OFFLINE LONG Disconnected >1 minute Requires attention Offline Detection & Alerts When a Receiver stops responding: timestamp recorded, status changes to OFFLINE SHORT, offline timer starts, dashboard highlights the Receiver in red, pop‑up alert appears, event logged. After 1 minute, status changes to OFFLINE LONG with a second alert. Recovery Handling When connection restored: status returns to ONLINE, synchronization resumes automatically, offline duration logged, dashboard updates. Disable Button: For intentionally offline Receivers (maintenance), press the DISABLE button next to that Receiver on the Master dashboard to remove it from monitoring. 5. Trade Execution Engine – Speed & Precision Supported Operations Market Buy / Sell – ✅ Yes

Pending Orders (Limit, Stop, Stop Limit) – ✅ Yes (SendPending)

Stop Loss / Take Profit modification – ✅ Yes

Partial close / Full trade closure – ✅ Yes Execution Consistency Accurate parameter replication – no rounding errors

Consistent execution timing – all Receivers within milliseconds

Error handling – failed executions are logged and alerted

Slippage control – configurable maximum slippage in pips 6. Dashboard Overview – Real-Time Control Panel The integrated dashboard provides complete visibility: Account Info, Receivers Monitor (online/offline status, disable button, offline timer), Sync Status (last operation, processing status, latency), Performance (connection quality), and Configuration quick view. 7. Key Features in Detail 7.1 Ultra-Fast Replication (<10 ms) Typical latency: 5–10 ms on a standard VPS – much faster than cloud solutions. 7.2 Symbol Mapping for Multi-Broker Support Map symbols like XAUUSD:GOLD , US30:US30mini . Configure via SymbolMappings parameter. 7.3 Lot Management & Risk Controls FixedLotSize – override all lots

– override all lots LotMultiplier – multiply Master's lot

– multiply Master's lot UseBalanceRatio – automatically adjust based on balance ratio

– automatically adjust based on balance ratio MaxLotSize – absolute limit 7.4 Trade Filtering CopyLongOnly / CopyShortOnly – filter by direction

CopyWithReversal – reverse direction

MaxSpread – skip high spread trades

Magic Number filter – copy only specific magic numbers 7.5 Day Filtering & Notifications Enable/disable trading on specific days (AllowMonday...AllowSunday). Pop‑up, email, and push notifications. 7.6 No DLL, No External Dependencies Native EA – prop‑firm safe, virus‑free. 8. Complete Setup Guide (Master & Receiver) Master Terminal Setup Attach EA to any chart Set CopyMode = MODE_MASTER , MasterID = unique number (e.g., 1) Enable AutoTrading (green icon) Dashboard shows "MASTER" mode and Receivers Monitor panel Receiver Terminal Setup (for each Receiver) Attach EA to a chart Set CopyMode = MODE_SLAVE , CopyFromMasterID = same as Master's ID, SlaveNumber = unique (1..34) Configure symbol mapping if needed Enable AutoTrading After a few seconds, Master's dashboard shows the Receiver as ONLINE Important: Restart MT5 after changing CopyMode , MasterID or SlaveNumber . 9. Multi-Master and Multi-Receiver Configurations You can run multiple Master instances with different MasterIDs (different strategies). A single Master supports up to 34 Receivers. Performance remains sub‑10ms on a decent VPS (4+ CPU cores, 8GB RAM). 10. Parameter Reference (Partial) Parameter Default Description CopyMode MODE_MASTER MASTER or SLAVE MasterID 1 Unique Master ID CopyFromMasterID 1 Master ID to copy from (Receiver) SlaveNumber 1 Unique Receiver ID (1-34) SendPending true Copy pending orders CopyWithReversal false Reverse direction FixedLotSize 0.0 Fixed lot (overrides) EnableSymbolMapping true Enable mapping 11. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) Q: Is this a local trade copier or cloud‑based?

A: Fully local trade copier. No external servers. Q: What is the typical latency?

A: 5–10 milliseconds on a good VPS. Q: How many Receivers per Master?

A: Up to 34. Q: What happens if a Receiver goes offline?

A: Dashboard shows OFFLINE status, timer starts, pop‑up alert appears. The Receivers Connection Monitor logs everything. Q: Can I disable monitoring for a specific Receiver?

A: Yes, press the DISABLE button on the Master dashboard. Q: Does it detect MT5 crashes?

A: Yes – heartbeats stop, Master immediately reports offline. 12. Troubleshooting & Best Practices Always use a VPS for 24/7 operation.

Keep all MT5 terminals updated to the same build.

Restart MT5 after changing MasterID or SlaveNumber.

Test on demo accounts first.

Set up email alerts to be notified of offline events. 13. Conclusion The MT5 to MT5 Copier is a professional‑grade local trade copier that combines ultra‑fast execution (<10 ms), a powerful Receivers Connection Monitor, flexible risk management, and multi‑broker symbol mapping. It is ideal for prop firm traders, signal providers, and fund managers who demand full control and reliability. Final recommendation: Download the copier, test on a demo VPS, disconnect a Receiver deliberately, and watch how the Master dashboard instantly reports the offline status – then reconnect to see automatic recovery. Happy copy trading!

PRODUCT ACCESS LINK ON MQL5 MARKET: Copier MT5 To MT5 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157869

