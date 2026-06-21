What Happens After a Slave Account Reconnects? | Trade Copier Synchronization Logic

Connection interruptions are a normal and unavoidable part of multi-account trading environments. A Slave account may disconnect due to internet issues, VPS instability, MetaTrader crashes, or broker problems.
When it reconnects, many traders assume all missed trades will automatically be copied again. However, professional trade copiers work in a much more intelligent and controlled way.
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Why Timing Is Critical
When a Slave reconnects, the system does not blindly copy missed trades. It evaluates timing, validity, and market conditions.
- How long the disconnection lasted
- Whether trades are still active
- Whether market conditions changed
- Whether execution is still valid
Short Disconnection Scenario (Under 5 Minutes)
- Trade still valid
- Market structure unchanged
- Low execution gap
System Behavior: Full resynchronization and instant alignment.
Long Disconnection Scenario (Over 5 Minutes)
In this case, blindly copying trades can create serious inconsistencies.
- Entry prices may be outdated
- Market conditions have changed
- Risk/reward structure is no longer valid
Why Delayed Trades Are Risky
Markets are dynamic. A delayed trade may break the original strategy logic and create unnecessary risk exposure.
Reconnection Decision FlowSlave Reconnects ↓ Check Disconnection Duration ↓ Short (< 5 min) OR Long (> 5 min) ↓ Short → Resync All Trades Long → Validate Each Trade ↓ If Valid → Execute If Not → Ignore
Core Philosophy
The goal of a trade copier is not just replication, but preserving trading logic across all accounts.
- Avoid outdated entries
- Maintain risk consistency
- Prevent strategy distortion
- Ensure execution quality
Quick Summary
- Short disconnect → automatic resync
- Long disconnect → trade validation required
- Goal → preserve strategy logic
- Blind copying → high risk
Related Article
If you haven’t read it yet, check: Why Slave Accounts Stop Copying Trades for full understanding of connection issues.
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Conclusion
Reconnection is not a simple resume process. It is a smart decision-making system that balances timing, validity, and market conditions.
Short interruptions are quickly corrected, while long interruptions require intelligent filtering to maintain strategy integrity and avoid risky delayed entries.