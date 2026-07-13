Stop Guessing: Master the USD with Real-Time Fundamental Data

Trade Smarter, Not Harder

Are you tired of technical charts giving you mixed signals? Most traders rely only on price, but the real market moves are driven by economic data. My USD Economic Strength Index indicator bridges that gap by tracking real-time fundamental performance directly on your MetaTrader 5 chart.

[Get the Indicator on the MQL5 Market Now]





How It Works: Your New Market Edge

USD Core Score: Think of this as the "health check" for the dollar. A score of 50 is neutral, while anything above shows fundamental strength.

Market Bias & Confidence: Get instant clarity on whether the market is bullish or bearish. The indicator even tells you its confidence level, so you know when to trust the signal.

USD+ vs. USD-: We compare how many news releases beat expectations (USD+) versus those that missed (USD-). This simple split highlights the actual momentum behind the dollar.

High/Med Impact: Not all news is created equal. We filter data to focus only on high and medium-impact events that actually move the market.

The NET Advantage: This is your "bottom line". A positive NET value confirms the U.S. economy is outperforming expectations, giving you the perfect confirmation for your technical setups.

Pair Bias & Signal Drivers: See exactly which pairs are most affected and what specific news event is the current "driver".



Aligning Data with Your Chart

Look at the image above—you can see the fundamental strength displayed right next to your H4 price action. When your technical chart shows a potential breakout and the NET score is positive, you have powerful confirmation that the move is backed by real-world data.

Stop trading blindly. Use the power of the USD Economic Strength Index to align your trades with the true driving forces of the market.





[Get the Indicator on the MQL5 Market Now]















