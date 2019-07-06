Cerberus Robot - Trade with the best tools!

Are you constantly drawing trend lines when you analyse chart patterns?

Do you insert moving average lines waiting for a price cross?





Cerberus, provides tools, to help traders define their targets, through trend or moving average lines.

Just do these three simple steps and get benefited from the trading tools that Cerberus provides.





Step 1: Define your order type preference (SELL or BUY).

Step 2: Define your entry preference.





Moving Average crossing tool: Set your moving average type, value and timeframe and wait for a price hit.

or,

Trend Line crossing tool: Draw a trend line on your chart and wait for a price hit.





Step 3: Activate your entry.





And that’s it! Cerberus takes control and do the rest!





=> Check out the video, trading in action with Cerberus robot on YouTube:









Would you like to move your stop loss to the “break even”?

You have the option “Save Trade” on the panel, to move your stop loss to the break even, at some predefined winning points.





Would you like to take partial of an open trade?

You can use the “Take Partial” option to close partial of a trade if you are using MetaTrader5, or the “Hedge” option to open a second opposite position, if you are using MetaTrader4.





Don’t calculate every time you risking money!

Depending on your stop loss you define, you take the knowledge about the percentage of your account you’re about to risk.





Cerberus is now available on both MetaTrader4 & MetaTrader5 platforms!









Check out Trading Robotics website to find out future plans and more for the MetaTrader platforms:

https://www.tradingrobotics.net/