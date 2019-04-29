



Currency Force by LATAlab





Hello dear friends!





We present you a powerful tool that analyzes 28 currency pairs on one chart at a time.

Which makes it possible to find the best entry point, and the trading symbol at the moment!









Now that you have seen how much this strategy earns, let's figure out how easy it is to use.

Despite the complexity and a large number of analysis algorithms, we tried to maximally facilitate the visual perception of the indicator for the trader.













If you want to get for free the Currency Force Trade Panel that we use for the most rapid and efficient trading with the indicator you need:

After purchasing the indicator Currency Force, write to our email cosmicdivinerproducts@gmail.com

Example letter:

Hello I bought your indicator Currency Force. My MQL5 user name is ***** (write your name) please send me Currency Force Trade Panel for free.





Buy signal







1. The trade symbol and the direction of the signal appear on the button, when you click on it, you go to the desired graph.

2. In this example, the JPY index shows Sell signal, and the CHF index shows Buy signal.

3. The blue arrow shows the Buy signal and the place where the signal occurred.





Sell signal



1. The trading symbol and the direction of the signal appear on the button, when you click on it, you go to the desired graph.

2. In this example, the GBP index shows the Sell signal, and the USD index shows the Buy signal.

3. The yellow arrow shows the Sell signal and the place where the signal occurred.









We suggest using the recommended settings in the Currency Force indicator. Then levels of Take profit, Stop loss, overbought and oversold, will be calculated automatically, analyzing the current state of the market.

However, you have the opportunity to use the Manual Mode, in which you will fix: Take profit, Stop loss, overbought and oversold levels yourself.









In this example, work with the indicator currency pair EUR / USD. It's possible to work with all eight currencies simultaneously, or with a specific currency pair.





For those who bought the Currency Force indicator there is a great offer! Get a free Currency Force Trade Panel with which trading will be more quick and convenient.

• The panel automatically sets Take Profit and Stop Loss levels.

• You can open orders in one click.

• Customize any volume.





Do not miss your chance! Contact our mail cosmicdivinerproducts@gmail.com

And you get Currency Force Trade Panel absolutely free!







