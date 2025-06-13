📊 Candle Timer Countdown to Next Bar – 100+ Downloads! Thank You!

A huge thank you to all the traders around the world who downloaded my free indicator Candle Timer Countdown to Next Bar MT5 the number of downloads has just passed 100! 🎉

This shows that simple, practical tools still make a difference in day-to-day trading.

This indicator was designed for traders who need precise information on the remaining time before a candle closes especially useful for price action strategies, scalping, or watching how price reacts to key levels.

📌 If you're looking for more advanced features, make sure to check out:

👉 Candle Timer Pro MT5 an extended version that includes:

sound alerts as candles approach closing,

full customization of the timer's style and position,

support for multiple charts and timeframes,

a “stealth mode” perfect for streamers or screen recording.

🆕 New release!

To celebrate this milestone, Candle Timer Pro is now also available for MetaTrader 4 (MT4).

If you’re still trading on MT4 you can now enjoy all the Pro features as well.

🔗 Candle Timer Pro MT5

🔗 Candle Timer Pro MT4

🛠️ If the free version helped you in your trading, I’d really appreciate a quick comment or a Like on the product page your feedback helps support further development and future updates. It only takes a moment, but it means a lot.

Thanks again for your support and every single download.

Wishing you precision and confidence in every trade! 🚀







