EA99 Controls – Input Guide

General Settings

1. EA Magic Number.

A six-digit unique number with format 99[xx]00 for trade tracking. Use separate [xx] number for each symbol/timeframe. Never use same magic number for different EA, it will effect trade management.



Examples: XAUUSDm: 990100 ( highly recommended symbol )

) ETHUSDm: 990300 click here to

Note: It is recommended to start with XAUUSD . Since gold gives highest return from all my back testing.

click here to Download Input Presets

2. Capital Management.

Daily Profit %: Maximum profit for a day. No more trades will be executed after the realized profit of the EA coupled with all traded symbols reaches above the maximum profit for the day.

Daily Loss %: Maximum bearable loss for a day. No more trades will be executed after the realized profit of the EA coupled with all traded symbols reaches below the maximum allowed loss for a day.

Symbol-based Profit/Loss limits: Each symbol can have a restricted maximum profit and loss independent of other symbols.

Tip: By limiting the loss to multiples of the maximum allowable loss per trade attempt, this per symbol limit can also be utilized as a limiter on the number of trading attempts made each day.



3. Trade Permissions

Enable Buy / Enable Sell switches

Trading Hours: Restrict trading to specified session windows

Skip Weekend Sessions: Set as true to avoid trading during weekends

Note: Set both session time as "00:00:00" to disable session restrictions. Even there is no restrictions, trades neither executed nor modified during market close.



Entry Trend Settings

4. Trend and Entry Logic

Entry timeframe: Chart timeframe used for entry signals

Moving Averages: Used for direction and SL placement

Consolidation Length: How many previous bars must be taken into consideration in order to identify consolidation.

consolidation Width: How many price movement points should be taken into consideration while determining consolidation

For the consolidation drawings, pick a color that suits your preferred chart (optional).

Note: Consolidation length and width are determined by analyzing historical data and market events; these factors have an impact on how frequently EA executes trades.

High Timeframe Trend Settings

6. Multi-Timeframe Filter

Enable Higher timeframe confirmation: Optional higher timeframe verification

Higher timeframe: Chart timeframe used for higher timeframe signals

Enable HTF Consolidation: Used to filter HTF consolidation.

Length and width for determining HTF consolidation.

Note: For entry timeframes of 5M or less, HTF confirmation is advised. For extremely choppy symbols, HTF consolidation is advised .

Trade Settings

7. Position Sizing & Limits

Position Sizing: Positions are managed wither based of the percentage basis or amount basis

Allowed Risk: Percentage or Amount desired to risk.

Minimum Required Risk-to-reward. (at least 0.5)

8. Stop Loss, Breakeven & Trailing

Initial Stop Loss: Fixed, Consolidation based, EMA-based or Fractal based

If SL Points: if fixed stop loss , enter allowed points.

Enable Initial Breakeven: Once the chosen condition is met, EA moves the stop loss to the entry.

Breakeven Trigger(%): If TP percent is the breakeven condition. To achieve breakeven, set a percentage of the first target; otherwise, ignore.

Enable Initial Risk Even: SL is placed in a slightly to profit position so that the remaining trades will make up for the trade's original risk after the first target is reached.

Risk Even: SL is placed in a slightly to profit position so that the remaining trades will make up for the trade's original risk after the first target is reached. Trailing Mode: Choose the mode of Trailing stop loss.

Trailing Points: If Points is the trailing mode. Set a points for trailing stop loss; otherwise, ignore.

Trailing Trigger: Points needed to trigger stop loss trailing logic.

Note: If you use an EMA-based initial stop loss and set a maximum permitted stop loss limit, be advised that the trade will not execute when the level of risk increases.

Tip: Use fractal based initial stop loss to implement dynamic stop loss with respect to market condition.

Entry Filtering Conditions

9. Enable Retesting



Cooldown Seconds: Waiting seconds for the next execution After a trade closes.

Resting can be enabled for Market Breakout or Market Structure Shift.

or After retesting begins, the market only views it as a retest when the appropriate engulfing pattern develops or the price stabilizes.

In order to execute trades, the price must also break the consolidation range and the most recent high or low.

After a recent trade has been closed, the price must retrace back to the chosen level in order to perform the next attempt.

12. Reverse Momentum

Skip Retracement on Consolidation: If true retracement will be skipped once tripe consolidates

Quit trade on Reverse Momentum: When the price closes over resistance for short trades and below support for long trades, exit all open positions.

Note: Only when the price is above the previous target level in a long position and below the previous target level in a short position does the trade termination logic activate.



Manual Control

Refresh EA: Resets EA logic back to default (returns to false after execution)

Enable logs: Allow all of the current EA stage's events to be logged. Memory consumption will rise as a result.

Tip : Instead of selecting "Enable logs" to save memory, move the chart's timeframe to any other timeframe than the entry timeframe and then go back to receive logs at that specific moment.

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