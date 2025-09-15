EA99 Controls – Input Guide

General Settings
1. EA Magic Number.
A six-digit unique number with format 99[xx]00 for trade tracking. Use separate [xx] number for each symbol/timeframe. Never use same magic number for different EA, it will effect trade management.
Examples:
- XAUUSDm: 990100 (highly recommended symbol)
- ETHUSDm: 990300
Note: It is recommended to start with XAUUSD . Since gold gives highest return from all my back testing.
2. Capital Management.
- Daily Profit %: Maximum profit for a day. No more trades will be executed after the realized profit of the EA coupled with all traded symbols reaches above the maximum profit for the day.
- Daily Loss %: Maximum bearable loss for a day. No more trades will be executed after the realized profit of the EA coupled with all traded symbols reaches below the maximum allowed loss for a day.
- Symbol-based Profit/Loss limits: Each symbol can have a restricted maximum profit and loss independent of other symbols.
Tip: By limiting the loss to multiples of the maximum allowable loss per trade attempt, this per symbol limit can also be utilized as a limiter on the number of trading attempts made each day.
3. Trade Permissions
- Enable Buy / Enable Sell switches
- Trading Hours: Restrict trading to specified session windows
- Skip Weekend Sessions: Set as true to avoid trading during weekends
Entry Trend Settings
4. Trend and Entry Logic
- Entry timeframe: Chart timeframe used for entry signals
- Moving Averages: Used for direction and SL placement
- Consolidation Length: How many previous bars must be taken into consideration in order to identify consolidation.
- consolidation Width: How many price movement points should be taken into consideration while determining consolidation
- For the consolidation drawings, pick a color that suits your preferred chart (optional).
High Timeframe Trend Settings
6. Multi-Timeframe Filter
- Enable Higher timeframe confirmation: Optional higher timeframe verification
- Higher timeframe: Chart timeframe used for higher timeframe signals
- Enable HTF Consolidation: Used to filter HTF consolidation.
- Length and width for determining HTF consolidation.
Trade Settings
7. Position Sizing & Limits
- Position Sizing: Positions are managed wither based of the percentage basis or amount basis
- Allowed Risk: Percentage or Amount desired to risk.
- Minimum Required Risk-to-reward. (at least 0.5)
8. Stop Loss, Breakeven & Trailing
- Initial Stop Loss: Fixed, Consolidation based, EMA-based or Fractal based
- If SL Points: if fixed stop loss , enter allowed points.
- Enable Initial Breakeven: Once the chosen condition is met, EA moves the stop loss to the entry.
- Breakeven Trigger(%): If TP percent is the breakeven condition. To achieve breakeven, set a percentage of the first target; otherwise, ignore.
- Enable Initial Risk Even: SL is placed in a slightly to profit position so that the remaining trades will make up for the trade's original risk after the first target is reached.
- Trailing Mode: Choose the mode of Trailing stop loss.
- Trailing Points: If Points is the trailing mode. Set a points for trailing stop loss; otherwise, ignore.
- Trailing Trigger: Points needed to trigger stop loss trailing logic.
Note: If you use an EMA-based initial stop loss and set a maximum permitted stop loss limit, be advised that the trade will not execute when the level of risk increases.
Tip: Use fractal based initial stop loss to implement dynamic stop loss with respect to market condition.
Entry Filtering Conditions
9. Enable Retesting
- Cooldown Seconds: Waiting seconds for the next execution After a trade closes.
- Resting can be enabled for Market Breakout or Market Structure Shift.
- After retesting begins, the market only views it as a retest when the appropriate engulfing pattern develops or the price stabilizes.
- In order to execute trades, the price must also break the consolidation range and the most recent high or low.
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After a recent trade has been closed, the price must retrace back to the chosen level in order to perform the next attempt.
12. Reverse Momentum
- Skip Retracement on Consolidation: If true retracement will be skipped once tripe consolidates
- Quit trade on Reverse Momentum: When the price closes over resistance for short trades and below support for long trades, exit all open positions.
Manual Control
- Refresh EA: Resets EA logic back to default (returns to false after execution)
- Enable logs: Allow all of the current EA stage's events to be logged. Memory consumption will rise as a result.
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