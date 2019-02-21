Strategy Reversal Zone Pro by LATALab

Cosmic Diviner Reversal Zone Pro
by LATAlab
This unique multi-currency strategy simultaneously determines the end of the trend, entry points and the expected take profit levels for each trade.
The indicator can determine entry points on any trading period from M1 to D1.
For the convenience of users, the indicator renders the entry point (in the form of an arrow), recommended take profit levels (Fast Take Profit, Middle Take Profit, Main Take Profit, Global Take Profit) and the Stop Loss level.
NEW version and NEW features already in the market
For all our customers we give 2 excellent gifts
1. For all buyers there is an great opportunity to get indicator Magnet PRO by LATAlab as a gift
2. New profit EA CASH FLOW EURUSD
Watch a video
EA CASH FLOW EURUSD by LATAlab
How to get the indicator and EA for free read below :)
Features of strategy
The Cosmic Diviner Reversal Zone Pro indicator never redraws its values.
Up arrow - buy signal.
Take Profit levels:
- Fast Take Profit - the first Take profit Scalping target, a checkmark appears when reached.
- Middle Take Profit - the second Take profit Middle target, a checkmark appears when reached.
- Main Take Profit - the third Take profit Main target, a checkmark appears when reached.
- Global Take Profit - the fourth Take profit Global target, a checkmark appears when reached.
- Stop Loss - a cross appears when reached.
Buy Zone - notifies about the possible appearance of a Buy order
Down arrow - sell signal
- Take Profit levels:
- Fast Take Profit - the first Take profit Scalping target, a checkmark appears when reached.
- Middle Take Profit - the second Take profit Middle target, a checkmark appears when reached.
- Main Take Profit - the third Take profit Main target, a checkmark appears when reached.
- Global Take Profit - the fourth Take profit Global target, a checkmark appears when reached.
- Stop Loss - a cross appears when reached.
Sell Zone - notifies about the possible appearance of a Sell order
The REVERSAL ZONE side panel visualizes the operation of the trading algorithm of the indicator. It shows the overbought and oversold zones.
The take profit levels are automatically calculated for each trading period, depending on the volatility of the currency pair. The end of the trend is determined using proprietary algorithms.
Multi-currency table - displays the status of transactions.
A huge advantage of Reversal Zone Pro is an information panel in which the user can see the current information on potential entry points on all trading instruments, on which the indicator is installed, simultaneously.
GREAT NEWS FOR ALL BUYERS :D
Trade with MAGNET PRO by LATAlab regular price 129$ for buyers Reversal Zone Pro - FREE
Magnet PRO by LATAlab
A unique multicurrency and multi-timeframe strategy developed by a team of LATAlab specialists.
Strategy Magnet PRO has been tested and verified by our team. This will allow you to earn maximum profit comfortably and efficiently.
Entry points:
Sell signal - a big red arrow points down, a confirming red arrow pointing to the right, is the best level to enter - open a Sell order.
Take Profit Levels:
- Take Profit 1 level - the first profit target for scalping, displayed in the form of a green check mark directed to the right.
- The Take Profit 2 level - the second (maximum) profit target - is displayed as a green tick directed to the right.
- For Buy orders, Take Profit 1,2 levels are located above the Buy arrow. For Sell orders, under the Sell arrow.
Stop Loss Levels:
- The recommended Stop Loss zone is displayed as a check mark of orange color corrected to the right.
Entry points:
Buy signal - a big blue arrow pointing up, a confirming blue arrow pointing to the right, is the best level to enter - open a Buy order.
Take Profit Levels:
- Take Profit 1 level - the first profit target for scalping, displayed in the form of a green check mark directed to the right.
- The Take Profit 2 level - the second (maximum) profit target - is displayed as a green tick directed to the right.
- For Buy orders, Take Profit 1,2 levels are located above the Buy arrow. For Sell orders, under the Sell arrow.
Stop Loss Levels:
- The recommended Stop Loss zone is displayed as a check mark of orange color corrected to the right.
- Take Profit Levels:
- Take Profit 1 level - the first profit target for scalping, displayed in the form of a green check mark directed to the right.
- The Take Profit 2 level - the second (maximum) profit target - is displayed as a green tick directed to the right.
- For Buy orders, Take Profit 1,2 levels are located above the Buy arrow. For Sell orders, under the Sell arrow.
Additional possibilities of closing a position when an opposite signal appears:
- Exit the buy signal with a new sell signal.
- Exit the sell signal with a new buy signal.
Strategy features
- Profit Magnet PRO by LATAlab never redraws.
- Works on any trading symbol.
- Time frame - from M1 to MN.
- Automatically detects Buy, Sell, Take Profit, Stop Loss levels.
- The indicator is equipped with a convenient information panel in which all trade statistics are automatically displayed.
- Indicator has functions of pop-up notification, email notification, push - notification and sound alerts.
EA CASH FLOW EURUSD by LATAlab
Is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for trading the EURUSD currency pair.
The EA considers the market fluctuations on multiple timeframes. It is based on specially designed filters, which make the EA as adapted to volatility and trading dynamics of the EURUSD as possible.
The trading system always uses stop loss and take profit. The EA also has a filter to dynamically close an order, considers the order opening place and the following behavior of the order's price to close the deal under optimal conditions.
