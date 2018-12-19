New demo version of the updated Currency Dashboard Trader is shared here :

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/723639#comment_12080953





UPDATE (v1.50)

=============



The major update in this version is the Normalized Values of Indicators instead of the raw values in previous versions.

This gives equal weight to all indicators.



The second update is the introduction of a new option (Use Recommended Threshold (auto)).

Setting this parameter to True, the Expert will automatically calculate the recommended threshold value and use it instead of the manually entered (Pair Threshold Value).

Again, I am providing this demo version so that traders can fully test before deciding to buy it, because the system functions (dashboard, multi-currency, multi-symbol, interactive buttons, basket functions ... etc) can not be tested in MT4 Strategy Tester.