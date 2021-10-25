Converting any indicator in to scanner

One of the most common problems for the indicators is solved.

Now one global scanner can work for ANY indicator.



The panel size automatically converted based on the string input. If 3 pairs have inputted with 3 timeframes , It will size it self automatically to it.

Example :









Pair input is limitless based on your processing power and screen size. It can work up to 50 pairs and 10 timeframes without any problem.













Making it work for any indicator that is providing entry signal is very simple. Let's say you want to make it work for moving average signaler indicator. In our case we will use Prento_MA First attach that indicator in to chart and click CTRL+D

in our case Prento_MA is providing buffers so we will use that.











After that come with crosshair to the arrow and find which buffer it is. In our case it is VALUE4, Usually buffer is one lower of it. So we will use 3 to scan buy arrow and we will use 4 to scan sell arrow. We want to get alert only if arrow in the last closed bar so we will input to our signal Bar = 1 example is below :





After that we input the timeframes and pairs we want to scan.





After that we click OK and load our scanner. It will represent all valid signals for all timeframes.





We go and open NZDUSD on M15 to make sure signal is there and its valid.











Thats it :) Now all you need to leave scanner to do all analysis for you and you can do your charting without noise.

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/73512

