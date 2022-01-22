This post is a detailed explanation of my product BBMA Setup Hunter Dashboard for MetaTrader 5 terminal: BBMA Setup Hunter Dashboard
BBMA Setup SOP Examples:
- Valid Reentry.
When H1 is on Reentry state, wait until the CSAK signal appears on M15. You may also use break CB1 on M15 as a validator instead.
Important: Do not open an instant order when H1 Valid Reentry is found, you should wait for a retracement. You can wait Reentry signal is coming on M5.
It will give you 2 benefits: First, your stop loss will be shorter then improve your Win to Loss Ratio as well, and secondly, it will avoid you on long floating time.
Remember, search Reentry Buy only when H4 trend is going up and search Reentry Sell only when H4 trend is going down.
- Valid Extreme.
When H4 is on Extreme, wait until CSAK signal is appear on H1. You may also use break CB1 on H1 as validator instead.
Search Extreme Buy only when D1 trend in going up. And search Extreme Sell only when D1 trend is going down
- Valid CSAK Hunter.
When H4 is on CSAK, wait until Momentum signal is appear on H1
Input parameter examples:
You may shift those SOPs into other timeframe, faster timeframe give more frequent signal but less gain.
- H4 VALID REENTRY
Copy text below, save it as preset "h4_reentry_h1_cb1_d1_trend.set".
UseTREND=true
TREND=16408
BUYSETUPVALID=D1=TRB,H4=REB,H1=CBB,M15=REB
BUYSETUPFAIL=H1=CBS
SELLSETUPVALID=D1=TRS,H4=RES,H1=CBS,M15=RES
SELLSETUPFAIL=H1=CBB
USENOTIF=true
NOTIFTITLE=H4 VALID REENTRY
- H1 VALID REENTRY (default)
Copy text below, save it as preset "h1_reentry_m15_cb1_h4_trend.set".
UseTREND=true
TREND=16388
BUYSETUPVALID=H4=TRB,H1=REB,M15=CBB,M5=REB
BUYSETUPFAIL=H1=CBS
SELLSETUPVALID=H4=TRS,H1=RES,M15=CBS,M5=RES
SELLSETUPFAIL=H1=CBB
USENOTIF=true
NOTIFTITLE=H1 VALID REENTRY
- H1 EXTREME HUNTER
Copy text below, save it as preset "h1_extreme_hunter.set".
UseTREND=false
TREND=16388
BUYSETUPVALID=H1=EXB
BUYSETUPFAIL=H1=NOT
SELLSETUPVALID=H1=EXS
SELLSETUPFAIL=H1=NOT
USENOTIF=true
NOTIFTITLE=H1 EXTREME HUNTER
Note:
We have change pairs source from input setting to "Market Watch on MT5 panel". Sometimes a pair that is written on settings can be unavailable without any notice. It causes the dashboard unable to give correct notifications. This change also makes the setting become more simple. Thus add or remove a pair can be done in the market watch widget.