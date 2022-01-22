BBMA Setup Hunter Dashboard

When H1 is on Reentry state, wait until the CSAK signal appears on M15. You may also use break CB1 on M15 as a validator instead.

Important: Do not open an instant order when H1 Valid Reentry is found, you should wait for a retracement. You can wait Reentry signal is coming on M5.

It will give you 2 benefits: First, your stop loss will be shorter then improve your Win to Loss Ratio as well, and secondly, it will avoid you on long floating time.

Remember, search Reentry Buy only when H4 trend is going up and search Reentry Sell only when H4 trend is going down.