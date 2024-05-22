CandleStyx functionalities overview
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CandleStyx functionalities overview

22 May 2024, 20:52
Guillaume Xavier Andre Turlier
Guillaume Xavier Andre Turlier
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CandleStyx functionalities overview
 

CandleStyx Light

CandleStyx Light offers a user-friendly and structured approach to trading, ideal for beginners and traders looking for simplicity. This version offers a range of core features not present by default in MT4 to initiate your journey to trading excellence.

Your Gateway to Structured and Intuitive Trading!

See product sheet on MetaTrader market:   here

CandleStyx Premium

CandleStyx Premium offers you a complete and comprehensive experience for demanding traders . This high-end version puts you in control of a complete range of advanced tools for tailor-made management of your trading strategies.

Personalized Trading Excellence at Its Peak!

See product sheet on MetaTrader market:   here
 


Get more information about CandleStyx on our website, discount and partners offers !
Contact us for documentation !

here

And choose your version

Version :
 

- Lifetime Licence

- Number of products managed simultaneously

- Highlighting the current pair and timeframe

- Number of orders in progress in parallel on the account

- Configurable Signals/Indicators

- Money Management

- Average True Range (ATR): ATR, ATR distance, Max ATR %, ATR graph

- Auto photo taking tool when placing an order or manually

- Optimized ergonomics & customizations of representations

- Option to show/hide graphics/tables and auto adaptation of the graphics area

- Verifying MT4 Configuration & Managing and Setting an Instance by Magic Number

- Price Alert tool with automatic recording

- Market Order: SL, TP, Risk/Reward, Lots, Buy/Sell, Close

- Pending Order: Auto Buy/Sell, Delete

- Multipair Price Alert with Change Indicator

- Market Order: Multipair Closure

- Pending Order: Multi-pair deletion

- Global Take Profit / Global Stop Loss (gTP/gSL): Automatic order group closure. Configuring 99 possible gTP/gSL policies

- Saving the last used gTP/gSL policies

- Optimized ergonomics: moving windows with the mouse

- Automatic display of the pair corresponding to the selected signal/indicator

- Automatic display of the pair corresponding to the selected signal/indicator

- Active strategy indicator on autonomy buttons

- News warning with adjustable detection times: based on the calendar of the “Forex Factory” site

- Smart TP: multi-level TP trigger with position recovery, configure 99 sTP strategies

- Smart SL: breakeven, trailing stop, multi-level, configure 99 sSL strategies

- Exit Manager graph: close time limit, close trend up, close trend down, configure 99 gExitManager strategies

- Exit Manager: Automated exits, configure 99 ExitManager policies

- Saving the last used ExitManager / sTP / sSL policies

- Correlation: for pairs that have open orders

- Alert % of losses and/or gains of the day

- “Strength” indicator: index calculation of a currency in relation to all other currencies compared to it

- 2 “Notepad” type check columns to record analysis points
 

Light
 
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Premium
 
$2399

All products offered by your broker (All Forex pairs, Cryptos, Stocks, Indices...)

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Unlimited

Unlimited


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#analytic, Dashboard, money managment, CandleStyx, utilities, functionalities, autonomous