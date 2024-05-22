CandleStyx functionalities overview CandleStyx Light CandleStyx Light offers a user-friendly and structured approach to trading, ideal for beginners and traders looking for simplicity. This version offers a range of core features not present by default in MT4 to initiate your journey to trading excellence. Your Gateway to Structured and Intuitive Trading! See product sheet on MetaTrader market: here CandleStyx Premium CandleStyx Premium offers you a complete and comprehensive experience for demanding traders . This high-end version puts you in control of a complete range of advanced tools for tailor-made management of your trading strategies. Personalized Trading Excellence at Its Peak!

See product sheet on MetaTrader market: here

Get more information about CandleStyx on our website, discount and partners offers !

Contact us for documentation !



here

And choose your version



Version : - Lifetime Licence - Number of products managed simultaneously - Highlighting the current pair and timeframe - Number of orders in progress in parallel on the account - Configurable Signals/Indicators - Money Management - Average True Range (ATR): ATR, ATR distance, Max ATR %, ATR graph - Auto photo taking tool when placing an order or manually - Optimized ergonomics & customizations of representations - Option to show/hide graphics/tables and auto adaptation of the graphics area - Verifying MT4 Configuration & Managing and Setting an Instance by Magic Number - Price Alert tool with automatic recording - Market Order: SL, TP, Risk/Reward, Lots, Buy/Sell, Close - Pending Order: Auto Buy/Sell, Delete - Multipair Price Alert with Change Indicator - Market Order: Multipair Closure - Pending Order: Multi-pair deletion - Global Take Profit / Global Stop Loss (gTP/gSL): Automatic order group closure. Configuring 99 possible gTP/gSL policies - Saving the last used gTP/gSL policies - Optimized ergonomics: moving windows with the mouse - Automatic display of the pair corresponding to the selected signal/indicator - Automatic display of the pair corresponding to the selected signal/indicator - Active strategy indicator on autonomy buttons - News warning with adjustable detection times: based on the calendar of the “Forex Factory” site - Smart TP: multi-level TP trigger with position recovery, configure 99 sTP strategies - Smart SL: breakeven, trailing stop, multi-level, configure 99 sSL strategies - Exit Manager graph: close time limit, close trend up, close trend down, configure 99 gExitManager strategies - Exit Manager: Automated exits, configure 99 ExitManager policies - Saving the last used ExitManager / sTP / sSL policies - Correlation: for pairs that have open orders - Alert % of losses and/or gains of the day - “Strength” indicator: index calculation of a currency in relation to all other currencies compared to it - 2 “Notepad” type check columns to record analysis points Light $0 1 X 5 0

X



X

X

X

X

X

X

X

X

X

-

-







-



-

-

-

-

-



-

-

-



-



-



-



-

-

- - Premium $2399 All products offered by your broker (All Forex pairs, Cryptos, Stocks, Indices...) X Unlimited Unlimited

X



X

X

X

X

X

X

X

X

X

X

X







X



X

X

X

X

X



X

X

X



X



X



X



X

X

X X