CandleStyx functionalities overview

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Version :
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- Lifetime Licence
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- Number of products managed simultaneously
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- Highlighting the current pair and timeframe
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- Number of orders in progress in parallel on the account
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- Configurable Signals/Indicators
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- Money Management
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- Average True Range (ATR): ATR, ATR distance, Max ATR %, ATR graph
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- Auto photo taking tool when placing an order or manually
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- Optimized ergonomics & customizations of representations
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- Option to show/hide graphics/tables and auto adaptation of the graphics area
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- Verifying MT4 Configuration & Managing and Setting an Instance by Magic Number
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- Price Alert tool with automatic recording
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- Market Order: SL, TP, Risk/Reward, Lots, Buy/Sell, Close
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- Pending Order: Auto Buy/Sell, Delete
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- Multipair Price Alert with Change Indicator
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- Market Order: Multipair Closure
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- Pending Order: Multi-pair deletion
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- Global Take Profit / Global Stop Loss (gTP/gSL): Automatic order group closure. Configuring 99 possible gTP/gSL policies
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- Saving the last used gTP/gSL policies
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- Optimized ergonomics: moving windows with the mouse
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- Automatic display of the pair corresponding to the selected signal/indicator
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- Automatic display of the pair corresponding to the selected signal/indicator
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- Active strategy indicator on autonomy buttons
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- News warning with adjustable detection times: based on the calendar of the “Forex Factory” site
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- Smart TP: multi-level TP trigger with position recovery, configure 99 sTP strategies
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- Smart SL: breakeven, trailing stop, multi-level, configure 99 sSL strategies
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- Exit Manager graph: close time limit, close trend up, close trend down, configure 99 gExitManager strategies
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- Exit Manager: Automated exits, configure 99 ExitManager policies
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- Saving the last used ExitManager / sTP / sSL policies
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- Correlation: for pairs that have open orders
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- Alert % of losses and/or gains of the day
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- “Strength” indicator: index calculation of a currency in relation to all other currencies compared to it
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- 2 “Notepad” type check columns to record analysis points