MultiChart Navigator Tool

MultiChart Navigator Tools



If you like Technical Analysis you will love this tool, which allow you navigate from chart to chart, draw level, block zones, change time frames using keyboard shortcuts

MultiChart Master Tool EA, works together with MultiChart Slave indicador. Please you need to download both of them and install each one on diferents Charts

Find them on https://www.mql5.com/es/users/velasforexpips/seller









DESCRIPTION:

Master Tool EA has a configurable Symbol Panel, from which you can easy navigate from chart to chart without having to open them manually. When you move to another symbol of the Panel, the chart or charts which have installed Slave Indicator will change.

Also, this Panel on the Master show Zones and Levels Alerts. These happen when price on the slave charts reaches Blocks Zones or Levels Lines previously drew

Slave Tool Indicator, has usefull key shortcuts for draw Levels, Blocks Zones, change chart Time Frames, Select or Deselect all drew objects.

You could also have many open charts with Slave indicator installed, so all these charts will be synchronized.

SETUP:

Install MultiChartMaster EA in one Chart





Enable Symbols :

Open MQL MarketWatch: Choose and enable/disablefrom only selected symbols from Market Wacth ( previously with "Ctrl+ U")

Go to "Setup Menu" -> "Symbol Select" -> Symbol Filter Dialog will be open

Segment Symbols Filters:

Forex: Show Forex Symbols

Stocks: Show Stock Tickers

Index: Show indexes Symbols

Commodities: Show Commodities Symbols

ETFs: Show ETF Symbols

Cryptos: Show Crytocurrencies Symbols

Buttons

Load: a previous symbol setup file

Save: a setup file

All: select all symbol from the table

Clear: all symbol from the table

Apply: selected symbols to Master Panel

Install MultiChartSlave Indicator in other/s Chart

Go to Indicator Properties (Crtl +I)

You will find many inputs to customize shortcuts Keys, color, Lables, Styles, etc

SHORTCUTS

Keys arrows Up and Down: Change between Symbols Charts on the Master Panel

key 1 and 2: Change Time Frames

Key R: Draw a Resistance Level

Key S: Draw a Support Level

Key L: Draw a Intermediate Level

Key C: Draw a Buy Block Zone

Key V: Draw a Sell Block Zone

Key P: Select or Deselect all drew Objets



