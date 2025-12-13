Break Hunter KINAKO – GOLD breakout EA forward test log (Weeks 1–2)

This is a weekly review of my own GOLD EA “Break Hunter KINAKO”, measured and tracked on Myfxbook.

Originally I built this EA for my personal research, but after running a forward test for one week the results were more stable than I expected, so I decided to keep a public log here.

1. Forward-test environment

Account type: Demo, HFM cent account

Initial balance: JPY 50,000

Initial lot: 0.10

Mode: 24h full auto

Myfxbook forward test:

BreakHunter KINAKO – Forex Trading System by takoyakiEA

(Performance and detailed stats)



The EA has both “aggressive” and “defensive” parameter profiles, but on this demo it trades about 20 times per day on average.

There is some averaging / martingale logic inside, but it is very limited – most of the profit actually comes from the first breakout entry.

I can’t disclose every detail of the logic, but in short it is:

A breakout-following EA that rides the initial momentum,

while being tuned so it can tolerate a certain amount of pullback.

After trying many ideas, I customised the parts where I felt

“if I change this, the behaviour should become more stable.”

That customised version is what I’m testing now.

If you are interested in GOLD breakout systems, I hope this forward log is useful as a reference.

2. Two-week summary (28 Nov – 12 Dec)

During most of the period the EA ran with less than 10% drawdown.

However, after the FOMC we saw a strong spike in GOLD and the maximum DD reached about 25%

(on a 50,000 JPY balance, the worst floating loss was around –15,000 JPY).

12 Dec – the tough FOMC day

Volatility from the FOMC was still alive in the market,

so price was shaking up and down in a way that is very demanding for a grid / averaging system.

Martingale depth temporarily reached 8 steps

Floating loss expanded accordingly

Under normal conditions, depth is usually up to 4 steps and DD stays below 10%

Even under these conditions, the system did not collapse.

3. Why it survived the spike

The main reason is that the EA does not add reckless extra entries.

It keeps the direction of the first breakout order as its “anchor” and:

Picks up pullbacks in the direction of that initial move

Avoids over-trading in the opposite direction

Lets the average price improve instead of rushing for tiny take-profits

A few behaviours that stood out:

The first breakout entry often “carries” the whole basket Even when price retraces, the EA keeps holding as long as the original momentum is not completely denied It does not chase ultra-short TP; as a result, the average price of the basket is well-balanced

This is very close to what I imagined:

Conservative averaging × breakout follow-through

4. Numbers & risk impression

Temporary DD does occur (outside the FOMC day it stayed mostly within 10% )

Martingale depth can be deeper than in my earlier versions

But there has been no catastrophic collapse so far

The past two weeks were definitely not “easy mode” for GOLD,

but as a durability stress test the data looks encouraging.

5. Honest feelings

To be honest, during some trades I felt:

“This is no longer just day-scalping –

it’s more like a day-swing endurance battle.”

Positions sometimes stay open longer than a typical scalper,

but in return the EA avoids crazy, unsustainable wins and instead aims for a style that can be used for a long time.

Even with this conservative behaviour, the monthly gain has already exceeded 10% on this demo.

I’ll keep running the forward test and plan to post weekly updates here.

If you’re interested in GOLD breakout systems that try to balance aggression and safety,

please feel free to follow this forward log and check the Myfxbook stats.





Break Hunter KINAKO is still in the forward-testing stage, and I’m considering a public release

on MQL5 in the future if the behaviour stays stable enough.





For now, my first published product on the MQL5 Market is“GOLD ONLY WIN! – World Edition”…