All-In-One Breakout EA Settings Explained & Setfiles

All-In-One Breakout EA – Settings Explained and Setfiles (v3.000)
Setfiles
Download the setfiles pack from here for version 2.000 and above.
Before backtesting with your broker account, it is important to change the daylight saving timezone in Section 14 of the EA settings.
Optimisation
Download the optimisation .ini pack from here.
Important Links
Download Demo Trial and Buy
About Breakout Strategy
What's New in v3.000
- Section 8 (Trades): EnterType input — choose PendingOrder (classic BUY_STOP / SELL_STOP at box boundary) or MarketOrder (fire on breakout cross).
- Section 8 (Trades): MaxSpreadPts — spread cap for MarketOrder entries.
- Section 8 (Trades): Retest FSM for MarketOrder mode — three flavours (A / B / C) let the EA wait for a pullback touch after the initial break, instead of entering on the cross itself.
- Section 20 (News Filter) — fully integrated News Hound filter, cross-broker DST-aware, with [NEWS] START / NOW: / END journal prints. HIGH / MEDIUM / LOW / HOLIDAY events can be filtered independently per currency; HOLIDAY automatically blocks the whole trading day.
- Cancel-on-news-start: when PendingOrder mode is active and a news block opens, all live BUY_STOP / SELL_STOP are cancelled.
Settings
1. Money Management
These settings control how the EA manages position sizing and risk.
Money Management Type (MMType)
Fixed Lot Size (MMByFixed)
Uses a fixed lot size for all trades.
Example: MMFixed = 0.20 → every trade uses 0.20 lots.
Equity Ratio (MMByEquityRatio)
Calculates lot size based on a ratio of equity (0.01 lot per $X equity).
Example: MMEquityRatio = 500, Equity = $5,000 → (5000 / 500) × 0.01 = 0.10 lots.
Balance Ratio (MMByBalanceRatio)
Calculates lot size based on account balance (0.01 lot per $X balance).
Example: MMBalanceRatio = 500, Balance = $25,000 → (25000 / 500) × 0.01 = 0.50 lots.
Risk Percentage (MMByRiskPC)
Calculates lot size based on the percentage of equity risked per trade.
Example: MMRiskPC = 0.5, Equity = $10,000, SL = 50 points → risk = $50 = 0.5%.
Fixed Dollar Loss (MMByFixedDollar)
Risks a fixed max dollar amount per trade. Ideal for controlling maximum loss.
Example: MMFixedDollar = 125, Account = $25,000 → each trade risks 0.5%.
Prop Firm Initial Deposit % Risk (MMByFixedDollarPropFirm)
Risks a total max daily DD% (DailyDD) based on initial deposit shared across NumberOfChart symbols. Initial deposit can be AutoDetect or Manual Entry.
Example: MMType = Prop Firm, Initial Deposit = $200,000, DailyDD = 1.0%, NumberOfChart = 8 → each asset has max risk of $250 per pair of pending orders, $2,000 total.
Note: If COO_Switch is disabled (opposite pending is not cancelled when one side fires), all lot-size modes except Fixed Lot are halved to keep the combined exposure constant.
Forced Minimal Lot Size (ForcedMinLotSize)
If true, broker's minimal lot size is used when the calculated lot is smaller.
If false, trades below minimum are skipped entirely.
2. Box Time
Defines the time window used to form the breakout range.
Box Timeframe (TimeframeRange)
Timeframe the box is built from. Default: PERIOD_M5.
Box Type (BoxType)
- HighLow: uses highest high & lowest low of the window.
- HighLowClosed: uses highest close & lowest close.
Box Anchor (AnchorTime)
- RangeStart: box starts at the given time, ends after the duration.
- RangeEnd: box ends at the given time, starts by subtracting the duration.
Box Start / End Time
- RangeStartHour / RangeStartMinute / RangeStartSecond → start time (or duration, depending on anchor).
- RangeEndHour / RangeEndMinute / RangeEndSecond → end time (or duration).
Examples:
Start = 02:00, Duration = 5h30m → Box = 02:00 – 07:30
End = 07:30, Duration = 4h00m → Box = 03:30 – 07:30
Randomised Box Time
- RandomRange: enables randomisation.
- RangeSecondDelta: max ±seconds shift.
2.1 Box Method (Main Indicator)
Volatility references used throughout the EA.
- BackCandle: number of back candles (default 1).
- MATRTF / MATRPeriod: timeframe & period for the main ATR.
- MADRPeriod: number of days for average daily range.
2.2 Box Offset
Offsets applied to box boundaries to tune entry levels.
Box Offset Type (OffsetType)
- OffsetOff: no adjustment.
- Fixed Point: adds/subtracts fixed points.
- Fixed %: percentage of box size.
- ATR / ADR / Price: factor/percentage of that reference.
Random Offset (RandomOffset)
- Off / By Point / By %
2.3 Box Range Filter
Restricts trading to boxes within a volatility range.
Range Filter Type (RangeType)
- Off: no filter.
- Fixed Point: min/max in points (MinRangePoint / MaxRangePoint).
- ATR: MinRangeATR / MaxRangeATR.
- ADR: MinRangeADR / MaxRangeADR.
- Price: MinRangePrice / MaxRangePrice (%).
2.4 Pending Order Proximity
Only places pending orders when current price is close enough to the box level.
- PendingOrderPromixitySwitch: enable/disable.
- PendingOrderPromixityFactor: allowed distance as an M1(3) ATR factor.
3. Cancel Orders
When untriggered pending orders are cancelled.
Cancel Duration
CancelOrdersHour / CancelOrdersMinute / CancelOrdersSecond — time added to box end before cancellation.
Randomisation
- RandomCancelOrder: true/false.
- CancelOrderSecondDelta: ±seconds adjustment.
Example: Box ends 07:30, Cancel + 6h = 13:30. With delta = 180s → cancel between 13:27–13:33.
4. Close Positions
When open positions are force-closed.
Close Type (CloseType)
- CloseByTime: force close at exact time.
- CloseByTP: close only on Take Profit.
- CloseByTP_Time: close by TP or time, whichever first.
Duration
ClosePositionsHour / ClosePositionsMinute / ClosePositionsSecond — duration after cancel time.
Randomisation
- RandomClosePosition: true/false.
- ClosePositionSecondDelta: ±seconds variation.
5. Stop Loss
Stop Loss Type (SLType)
- SLByFactor: multiple of box size.
- Fixed Point: exact points.
- ATR-Based: factor of ATR.
- ADR-Based: factor of ADR.
- Price Factor: % of current price.
- Off: no stop loss (highly risky).
Random Stop Loss (RandomSL)
- Off / By Point / By %
6. Take Profit
Take Profit Type (TPType)
- TPByFactor: multiple of SL (risk-reward ratio).
- Fixed Point: exact distance.
- ATR / ADR-Based / Price Factor / Off
Random Take Profit (RandomTP)
- Off / By Point / By %
7. Trailing Stop
Trailing Stop Switch (Trailing_Stop_Switch)
Trailing Stop Type (TSType)
- TSBySL: factor of initial SL.
- Fixed Point: fixed points.
- ATR / ADR-Based / Price %
Trail Activation
- Trail: portion of distance that triggers the trail.
- Trail_Above_Switch: enable trailing only beyond break-even.
- Trail_Above: how far beyond BE before trailing activates.
Random Trailing Stop (RandomTS)
- Off / By Point / By %
8. Trades
Controls general trade behaviour, including order-entry method and retest.
Cancel Opposite Orders (COO_Switch)
When enabled, opposite pending order is cancelled once one side is triggered.
Trade Direction (BorS)
- BuyandSell / BuyOnly / SellOnly / Off
Force Market Order (ForceMarketOrder)
Legacy fallback: if a pending order fails to place (e.g. price already beyond level), fire a market order instead.
Order Entry Method (EnterType) — v3.000 NEW
- PendingOrder (default): classic behaviour — BUY_STOP above upper box, SELL_STOP below lower box, placed once at box end.
- MarketOrder: EA watches price every tick and fires a market BUY / SELL when the breakout is detected (legacy cross or retest depending on RetestMode below).
Max Spread in Points (MaxSpreadPts) — v3.000 NEW
Applies only to MarketOrder mode. If the current spread exceeds MaxSpreadPts the entry is skipped. Set to 0 to disable. Default 50.
Market-Order Retest (RetestMode) — v3.000 NEW
When EnterType = MarketOrder, choose how the entry is triggered:
- RetestOff: fire immediately on breakout cross (same as the legacy ForceMarketOrder trigger).
- RetestPlainTouch (A): after the break, wait for price to come back and touch the broken level, then fire.
- RetestCloseBeyondTouch (B): require a full candle close beyond the level on RetestConfirmTF first, then fire on the first touch-back. This is the canonical break-and-retest pattern.
- RetestCloseBeyondReject (C): like B, plus require a rejection candle (wick pierces level, close back) before firing.
Supporting inputs:
- RetestConfirmTF: timeframe used for the "close beyond" test (Current / M1 / M5 / M15 / M30 / H1 / H4 / D1). Default M5.
- RetestTolerancePts: touch-back tolerance in points (0 = exact match).
- RetestTimeoutSec: retest-window timeout in seconds (0 = use CancelOrdersTime as the outer bound).
Note: Max trades per day are enforced by COO_Switch (see 12. Trades – Cancel Opposite Orders): COO on = 1 trade/day total; COO off = up to 2 trades/day (1 per direction). The explicit Max* inputs from earlier versions are no longer required.
Mode A — RetestPlainTouch — the moment price crosses the level and then comes back to touch it, fire immediately. Fastest entry, but you're trusting a single tick. No confirmation needed — RST_BROKE collapses straight to RST_CONFIRMED in the code.
Mode B — RetestCloseBeyondTouch (default) — you wait for a full candle to close above the level (proving the break was real), then fire the moment price touches back. This is the balance — you skip the fakeout breaks but still enter on the first touch back.
Mode C — RetestCloseBeyondReject — strictest. After the close-beyond confirmation, when price returns to the level you still don't fire. You wait for a rejection candle — one whose wick pierces the level but whose body closes back above it (bullish rejection). Only then fire. Highest confidence, fewest trades.
9. Day to Trade
Choose which weekdays the EA may trade. Each input (TradeMonday, TradeTuesday, …) is true/false.
10. Confluence
Optional trend / volatility confirmations.
3 Moving Averages Filter
- CMASwitch: enable.
- MAATF / MAMethod: timeframe & MA method.
- CMA1Period / CMA2Period / CMA3Period: fast / mid / slow.
Entry only if the three MAs align.
ADI Filter
- CADISwitch / CADITF / CADIPeriod
- CADIMainLevel: ADX threshold.
- CADILevel / CADIDiff: DI+ / DI− requirements.
ATR Filter
- CATRSwitch / CATRTF / CATRPeriod
- CATRLevelMin / CATRLevelMax
Bollinger Bands Filter
- CBBSwitch / CBBRTF / CBBPeriod / CBBDev
- CBBLevelMin / CBBLevelMax: band-width range.
Money Flow Index Filter
- CMFISwitch / CMFITF / CMFIPeriod
- CMFILevelMin: delta vs previous candle.
Momentum Filter
- CMMTSwitch / CMMTTF / CMMTPeriod
- CMMMTLevelMin: delta vs previous candle.
11. General Settings
- MagicNumber: unique EA identifier (change to unique number per chart).
- EaOrderComment: custom text tag on each order.
- DebugSwitch: verbose log messages.
12. Visual Settings
- RangeColor / StopColor / CancelColor / DayOpenColor
- UpperBoxColor / LowerBoxColor / DailyBoxColor
- ShowInfo / TextSize / TextColor / BoxColor
13. Trade Sessions Indicator
Displays the start of key market sessions on the chart.
- TradeSessionsIndicatorSwitch: enable.
- JP_Start_Hour: Tokyo trading session start hour (broker time).
- LD_Start_Hour: London trading session start hour (broker time).
- NY_Start_Hour: New York trading session start hour (broker time).
- JPColor / LDColor / NYColor: session line colours.
Thick line = session start, thin line = session end.
Typical broker server (GMT+2 / 3):
Tokyo = 2, London = 10, New York = 15.
Adjust these if your broker server uses a different timezone.
14. Backtest & Optimisation
Fast Backtest (FastBacktest)
- T-Type: skips redundant ticks for speed (use for Every Tick and Every Tick Based on Real Ticks models).
- S-Type: simplified candle-based logic (use for OHLC M1 model).
- Off: full tick simulation.
Test Interval (TInt)
Defines spacing between test steps for T-Type mode.
Fast Visual (FastVisual)
When running Visual-mode in Strategy Tester, enables an accelerated draw to keep visualisation usable. Default false.
Trailing Step Validation
- MinTrailingStepCheck: enable or disable optimisation safety check.
- MinTrailingStep: minimum logical step size in points (1.5–3× typical spread).
Prevents unrealistic trailing configurations (e.g., trailing smaller than spread).
Broker Time Offsets — IMPORTANT
For correct backtest, these two parameters must be changed if your broker server is different from GMT+2. Defines your broker's server-to-GMT offset:
- WinterOffset: normal-season offset.
- SummerOffset: daylight-saving offset.
Examples:
IC Markets: Winter = 2, Summer = 3.
Exness: Winter = 1, Summer = 2.
This ensures your box and session times remain accurate when moved across brokers or seasons.
15. Session Management (Basket Profit & Loss Control)
Global-exit rules across all EA trades, including commission & swap fees.
Comment Filtering
- PartialCommentSwitch: only include trades whose comment contains PartialComment.
- PartialComment: case-sensitive substring (e.g. AIOBOEA).
Basket Profit (lock in gains)
- GrossProfitCloseType: Off / SessionBased / TodayBased.
- CloseDeleteAllTradesWhenProfitType: Percentage / Amount.
- GrossProfitPercentage: % of initial deposit.
- GrossProfit: dollar amount.
- HaltProfitResume: auto-resume next day.
- CancelOrderWhenProfit: cancel pending orders on trigger.
Basket Loss (capital protection)
- GrossLossCloseType: Off / SessionBased / TodayBased.
- CloseDeleteAllTradesWhenLossType: Percentage / Amount.
- GrossLossPercentage: % of initial deposit (positive value).
- GrossLoss: dollar amount (positive).
- HaltLossResume: auto-resume next day; if false, EA stays halted until reload.
- CancelOrderWhenLoss: cancel pending orders on trigger.
Notifications
- NotificationSwitch: push mobile notification on basket trigger.
20. News Filter — v3.000 NEW
Built-in economic-calendar filter. Reads the shared News Hound database under Common\Files\News Hound\. If your install has no DB, run the News Hound indicator once on any chart to populate it. The filter is fully backtest-aware and DST-aware across brokers.
News Filter Mode (News_Mode)
- NoNewsFilter: filter off.
- NewsFilter: active in both Live AND Backtest / Optimisation.
- LiveNewsFilterOnly: active only in Live; disabled inside the Strategy Tester.
Block Window (HIGH / MEDIUM / LOW)
- BlockSecBefore: seconds to block BEFORE event.
- BlockSecAfter: seconds to block AFTER event.
The window applies only to HIGH / MEDIUM / LOW events. HOLIDAY events always block the whole trading day regardless of window size (see below).
Block News Today (BlockNewsToday)
- false (default): only HOLIDAY events block the whole day; HIGH / MED / LOW events are gated only during the ±Sec window.
- true: extend the whole-day block to HIGH / MED / LOW events as well.
Currency Filter
- NewsUse_USD, NewsUse_EUR, NewsUse_GBP, NewsUse_JPY, NewsUse_AUD, NewsUse_CAD, NewsUse_CHF, NewsUse_NZD: major-currency toggles.
- NewsMinorCurrencies: pipe-separated list of extra currencies (e.g. CNY|HKD|SGD|MXN).
Importance Filter
- NewsShowHigh
- NewsShowMedium
- NewsShowLow
- NewsShowHoliday
Keyword Filter (NewsKeywordFilter)
Optional pipe-separated allow-list (e.g. CPI|NFP|Rate). Empty = all events.
Journal Output
The filter writes three labels to the Experts journal for diagnostics:
- [NEWS] START @ Server=… GMT=… — block window opens (false → true transition).
- [NEWS] NOW: CCY [IMPORTANCE] Event name (Server=… GMT=…) — per-event notification; for HOLIDAY this fires once at broker-day start.
- [NEWS] END @ Server=… GMT=… — block window closes.
Behaviour by Entry Mode
- PendingOrder: on [NEWS] START, all live BUY_STOP / SELL_STOP are cancelled automatically. New pendings are gated until the block ends.
- MarketOrder: new market fires are gated until the block ends; no pendings to cancel.
Broker offsets: the filter uses WinterOffset / SummerOffset from Section 14 to compute GMT. Cross-broker tests (IC Markets +2/+3 vs Exness +1/+2) produce identical GMT stamps on every event; server stamps differ by the broker offset.
Download News DB from here.
Prop Firm Money Management
AIOBO has a way to split the risk (daily DD) across multiple charts and take a small daily profit to grow the account steadily. Works on both prop-firm challenges and personal broker accounts.
At Section 1. Money Management
- Money Management Type: Prop Firm Initial Deposit % Risk.
- Auto Detect Initial Deposit: Auto (or Manual + ManualAccountSize).
- DailyDD: 2% (must be less than the prop firm's daily DD limit).
- NumberOfChart: the actual number of chart / symbol combinations you run.
At Section 15. Session Management
- GrossProfitCloseType: NettProfitTodayBased.
- CloseDeleteAllTradesWhenProfitType: Percentage.
- GrossProfitPercentage: 0.55 (small daily profit lock).
- HaltProfitResume: true.
Tips:
- Smaller risk + smaller daily-profit target = higher pass rate.
- Tune your own setfile to avoid copy-trade detection.
- If a trade hits max risk, consider pausing 3 working days.
- Always dry-run on a demo account of the same broker / server / timezone before committing.
If you have any questions about this EA, contact: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/rodeong