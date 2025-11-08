All-In-One Breakout EA Settings Explained & Setfiles

All-In-One Breakout EA – Settings Explained and Setfiles (v3.000)

Setfiles

Download the setfiles pack from here for version 2.000 and above.

Before backtesting with your broker account, it is important to change the daylight saving timezone in Section 14 of the EA settings.

Optimisation

Download the optimisation .ini pack from here.

Important Links

Download Demo Trial and Buy

About Breakout Strategy

What's New in v3.000

Section 8 (Trades) : EnterType input — choose PendingOrder (classic BUY_STOP / SELL_STOP at box boundary) or MarketOrder (fire on breakout cross).

: input — choose (classic BUY_STOP / SELL_STOP at box boundary) or (fire on breakout cross). Section 8 (Trades) : MaxSpreadPts — spread cap for MarketOrder entries.

: — spread cap for MarketOrder entries. Section 8 (Trades) : Retest FSM for MarketOrder mode — three flavours (A / B / C) let the EA wait for a pullback touch after the initial break, instead of entering on the cross itself.

: for MarketOrder mode — three flavours (A / B / C) let the EA wait for a pullback touch after the initial break, instead of entering on the cross itself. Section 20 (News Filter) — fully integrated News Hound filter, cross-broker DST-aware, with [NEWS] START / NOW: / END journal prints. HIGH / MEDIUM / LOW / HOLIDAY events can be filtered independently per currency; HOLIDAY automatically blocks the whole trading day.

— fully integrated News Hound filter, cross-broker DST-aware, with journal prints. HIGH / MEDIUM / LOW / HOLIDAY events can be filtered independently per currency; HOLIDAY automatically blocks the whole trading day. Cancel-on-news-start: when PendingOrder mode is active and a news block opens, all live BUY_STOP / SELL_STOP are cancelled.

Settings

1. Money Management

These settings control how the EA manages position sizing and risk.

Money Management Type (MMType)

Fixed Lot Size (MMByFixed)

Uses a fixed lot size for all trades.

Example: MMFixed = 0.20 → every trade uses 0.20 lots.

Equity Ratio (MMByEquityRatio)

Calculates lot size based on a ratio of equity (0.01 lot per $X equity).

Example: MMEquityRatio = 500, Equity = $5,000 → (5000 / 500) × 0.01 = 0.10 lots.

Balance Ratio (MMByBalanceRatio)

Calculates lot size based on account balance (0.01 lot per $X balance).

Example: MMBalanceRatio = 500, Balance = $25,000 → (25000 / 500) × 0.01 = 0.50 lots.

Risk Percentage (MMByRiskPC)

Calculates lot size based on the percentage of equity risked per trade.

Example: MMRiskPC = 0.5, Equity = $10,000, SL = 50 points → risk = $50 = 0.5%.

Fixed Dollar Loss (MMByFixedDollar)

Risks a fixed max dollar amount per trade. Ideal for controlling maximum loss.

Example: MMFixedDollar = 125, Account = $25,000 → each trade risks 0.5%.

Prop Firm Initial Deposit % Risk (MMByFixedDollarPropFirm)

Risks a total max daily DD% (DailyDD) based on initial deposit shared across NumberOfChart symbols. Initial deposit can be AutoDetect or Manual Entry.

Example: MMType = Prop Firm, Initial Deposit = $200,000, DailyDD = 1.0%, NumberOfChart = 8 → each asset has max risk of $250 per pair of pending orders, $2,000 total.

Note: If COO_Switch is disabled (opposite pending is not cancelled when one side fires), all lot-size modes except Fixed Lot are halved to keep the combined exposure constant.

Forced Minimal Lot Size (ForcedMinLotSize)

If true, broker's minimal lot size is used when the calculated lot is smaller.

If false, trades below minimum are skipped entirely.

2. Box Time

Defines the time window used to form the breakout range.

Box Timeframe (TimeframeRange)

Timeframe the box is built from. Default: PERIOD_M5.

Box Type (BoxType)

HighLow: uses highest high & lowest low of the window.

uses highest high & lowest low of the window. HighLowClosed: uses highest close & lowest close.

Box Anchor (AnchorTime)

RangeStart: box starts at the given time, ends after the duration.

box starts at the given time, ends after the duration. RangeEnd: box ends at the given time, starts by subtracting the duration.

Box Start / End Time

RangeStartHour / RangeStartMinute / RangeStartSecond → start time (or duration, depending on anchor).

→ start time (or duration, depending on anchor). RangeEndHour / RangeEndMinute / RangeEndSecond → end time (or duration).

Examples:

Start = 02:00, Duration = 5h30m → Box = 02:00 – 07:30

End = 07:30, Duration = 4h00m → Box = 03:30 – 07:30

Randomised Box Time

RandomRange: enables randomisation.

enables randomisation. RangeSecondDelta: max ±seconds shift.

2.1 Box Method (Main Indicator)

Volatility references used throughout the EA.

BackCandle: number of back candles (default 1).

number of back candles (default 1). MATRTF / MATRPeriod: timeframe & period for the main ATR.

timeframe & period for the main ATR. MADRPeriod: number of days for average daily range.

2.2 Box Offset

Offsets applied to box boundaries to tune entry levels.

Box Offset Type (OffsetType)

OffsetOff: no adjustment.

no adjustment. Fixed Point: adds/subtracts fixed points.

adds/subtracts fixed points. Fixed %: percentage of box size.

percentage of box size. ATR / ADR / Price: factor/percentage of that reference.

Random Offset (RandomOffset)

Off / By Point / By %

2.3 Box Range Filter

Restricts trading to boxes within a volatility range.

Range Filter Type (RangeType)

Off: no filter.

no filter. Fixed Point: min/max in points (MinRangePoint / MaxRangePoint).

min/max in points (MinRangePoint / MaxRangePoint). ATR: MinRangeATR / MaxRangeATR.

MinRangeATR / MaxRangeATR. ADR: MinRangeADR / MaxRangeADR.

MinRangeADR / MaxRangeADR. Price: MinRangePrice / MaxRangePrice (%).

2.4 Pending Order Proximity

Only places pending orders when current price is close enough to the box level.

PendingOrderPromixitySwitch: enable/disable.

enable/disable. PendingOrderPromixityFactor: allowed distance as an M1(3) ATR factor.

3. Cancel Orders

When untriggered pending orders are cancelled.

Cancel Duration

CancelOrdersHour / CancelOrdersMinute / CancelOrdersSecond — time added to box end before cancellation.

Randomisation

RandomCancelOrder: true/false.

true/false. CancelOrderSecondDelta: ±seconds adjustment.

Example: Box ends 07:30, Cancel + 6h = 13:30. With delta = 180s → cancel between 13:27–13:33.

4. Close Positions

When open positions are force-closed.

Close Type (CloseType)

CloseByTime: force close at exact time.

force close at exact time. CloseByTP: close only on Take Profit.

close only on Take Profit. CloseByTP_Time: close by TP or time, whichever first.

Duration

ClosePositionsHour / ClosePositionsMinute / ClosePositionsSecond — duration after cancel time.

Randomisation

RandomClosePosition: true/false.

true/false. ClosePositionSecondDelta: ±seconds variation.

5. Stop Loss

Stop Loss Type (SLType)

SLByFactor: multiple of box size.

multiple of box size. Fixed Point: exact points.

exact points. ATR-Based: factor of ATR.

factor of ATR. ADR-Based: factor of ADR.

factor of ADR. Price Factor: % of current price.

% of current price. Off: no stop loss (highly risky).

Random Stop Loss (RandomSL)

Off / By Point / By %

6. Take Profit

Take Profit Type (TPType)

TPByFactor: multiple of SL (risk-reward ratio).

multiple of SL (risk-reward ratio). Fixed Point: exact distance.

exact distance. ATR / ADR-Based / Price Factor / Off

Random Take Profit (RandomTP)

Off / By Point / By %

7. Trailing Stop

Trailing Stop Switch (Trailing_Stop_Switch)

Trailing Stop Type (TSType)

TSBySL: factor of initial SL.

factor of initial SL. Fixed Point: fixed points.

fixed points. ATR / ADR-Based / Price %

Trail Activation

Trail: portion of distance that triggers the trail.

portion of distance that triggers the trail. Trail_Above_Switch: enable trailing only beyond break-even.

enable trailing only beyond break-even. Trail_Above: how far beyond BE before trailing activates.

Random Trailing Stop (RandomTS)

Off / By Point / By %

8. Trades

Controls general trade behaviour, including order-entry method and retest.

Cancel Opposite Orders (COO_Switch)

When enabled, opposite pending order is cancelled once one side is triggered.

Trade Direction (BorS)

BuyandSell / BuyOnly / SellOnly / Off

Force Market Order (ForceMarketOrder)

Legacy fallback: if a pending order fails to place (e.g. price already beyond level), fire a market order instead.

Order Entry Method (EnterType) — v3.000 NEW

PendingOrder (default): classic behaviour — BUY_STOP above upper box, SELL_STOP below lower box, placed once at box end.

(default): classic behaviour — BUY_STOP above upper box, SELL_STOP below lower box, placed once at box end. MarketOrder: EA watches price every tick and fires a market BUY / SELL when the breakout is detected (legacy cross or retest depending on RetestMode below).

Max Spread in Points (MaxSpreadPts) — v3.000 NEW

Applies only to MarketOrder mode. If the current spread exceeds MaxSpreadPts the entry is skipped. Set to 0 to disable. Default 50.

Market-Order Retest (RetestMode) — v3.000 NEW

When EnterType = MarketOrder, choose how the entry is triggered:

RetestOff: fire immediately on breakout cross (same as the legacy ForceMarketOrder trigger).

fire immediately on breakout cross (same as the legacy ForceMarketOrder trigger). RetestPlainTouch (A): after the break, wait for price to come back and touch the broken level, then fire.

after the break, wait for price to come back and touch the broken level, then fire. RetestCloseBeyondTouch (B): require a full candle close beyond the level on RetestConfirmTF first, then fire on the first touch-back. This is the canonical break-and-retest pattern.

require a full candle close beyond the level on first, then fire on the first touch-back. This is the canonical break-and-retest pattern. RetestCloseBeyondReject (C): like B, plus require a rejection candle (wick pierces level, close back) before firing.

Supporting inputs:

RetestConfirmTF: timeframe used for the "close beyond" test (Current / M1 / M5 / M15 / M30 / H1 / H4 / D1). Default M5.

timeframe used for the "close beyond" test (Current / M1 / M5 / M15 / M30 / H1 / H4 / D1). Default M5. RetestTolerancePts: touch-back tolerance in points (0 = exact match).

touch-back tolerance in points (0 = exact match). RetestTimeoutSec: retest-window timeout in seconds (0 = use CancelOrdersTime as the outer bound).

Note: Max trades per day are enforced by COO_Switch (see 12. Trades – Cancel Opposite Orders): COO on = 1 trade/day total; COO off = up to 2 trades/day (1 per direction). The explicit Max* inputs from earlier versions are no longer required.





Mode A — RetestPlainTouch — the moment price crosses the level and then comes back to touch it, fire immediately. Fastest entry, but you're trusting a single tick. No confirmation needed — RST_BROKE collapses straight to RST_CONFIRMED in the code.

Mode B — RetestCloseBeyondTouch (default) — you wait for a full candle to close above the level (proving the break was real), then fire the moment price touches back. This is the balance — you skip the fakeout breaks but still enter on the first touch back.

Mode C — RetestCloseBeyondReject — strictest. After the close-beyond confirmation, when price returns to the level you still don't fire. You wait for a rejection candle — one whose wick pierces the level but whose body closes back above it (bullish rejection). Only then fire. Highest confidence, fewest trades.

9. Day to Trade

Choose which weekdays the EA may trade. Each input (TradeMonday, TradeTuesday, …) is true/false.

10. Confluence

Optional trend / volatility confirmations.

3 Moving Averages Filter

CMASwitch: enable.

enable. MAATF / MAMethod: timeframe & MA method.

timeframe & MA method. CMA1Period / CMA2Period / CMA3Period: fast / mid / slow.

Entry only if the three MAs align.

ADI Filter

CADISwitch / CADITF / CADIPeriod

CADIMainLevel: ADX threshold.

ADX threshold. CADILevel / CADIDiff: DI+ / DI− requirements.

ATR Filter

CATRSwitch / CATRTF / CATRPeriod

CATRLevelMin / CATRLevelMax

Bollinger Bands Filter

CBBSwitch / CBBRTF / CBBPeriod / CBBDev

CBBLevelMin / CBBLevelMax: band-width range.

Money Flow Index Filter

CMFISwitch / CMFITF / CMFIPeriod

CMFILevelMin: delta vs previous candle.

Momentum Filter

CMMTSwitch / CMMTTF / CMMTPeriod

CMMMTLevelMin: delta vs previous candle.

11. General Settings

MagicNumber: unique EA identifier (change to unique number per chart).

unique EA identifier (change to unique number per chart). EaOrderComment: custom text tag on each order.

custom text tag on each order. DebugSwitch: verbose log messages.

12. Visual Settings

RangeColor / StopColor / CancelColor / DayOpenColor

UpperBoxColor / LowerBoxColor / DailyBoxColor

ShowInfo / TextSize / TextColor / BoxColor

13. Trade Sessions Indicator

Displays the start of key market sessions on the chart.

TradeSessionsIndicatorSwitch: enable.

enable. JP_Start_Hour: Tokyo trading session start hour (broker time).

Tokyo trading session start hour (broker time). LD_Start_Hour: London trading session start hour (broker time).

London trading session start hour (broker time). NY_Start_Hour: New York trading session start hour (broker time).

New York trading session start hour (broker time). JPColor / LDColor / NYColor: session line colours.

Thick line = session start, thin line = session end.

Typical broker server (GMT+2 / 3):

Tokyo = 2, London = 10, New York = 15.

Adjust these if your broker server uses a different timezone.

14. Backtest & Optimisation

Fast Backtest (FastBacktest)

T-Type: skips redundant ticks for speed (use for Every Tick and Every Tick Based on Real Ticks models).

skips redundant ticks for speed (use for and models). S-Type: simplified candle-based logic (use for OHLC M1 model).

simplified candle-based logic (use for model). Off: full tick simulation.

Test Interval (TInt)

Defines spacing between test steps for T-Type mode.

Fast Visual (FastVisual)

When running Visual-mode in Strategy Tester, enables an accelerated draw to keep visualisation usable. Default false.

Trailing Step Validation

MinTrailingStepCheck: enable or disable optimisation safety check.

enable or disable optimisation safety check. MinTrailingStep: minimum logical step size in points (1.5–3× typical spread).

Prevents unrealistic trailing configurations (e.g., trailing smaller than spread).

Broker Time Offsets — IMPORTANT

For correct backtest, these two parameters must be changed if your broker server is different from GMT+2. Defines your broker's server-to-GMT offset:

WinterOffset: normal-season offset.

normal-season offset. SummerOffset: daylight-saving offset.

Examples:

IC Markets: Winter = 2, Summer = 3.

Exness: Winter = 1, Summer = 2.

This ensures your box and session times remain accurate when moved across brokers or seasons.

15. Session Management (Basket Profit & Loss Control)

Global-exit rules across all EA trades, including commission & swap fees.

Comment Filtering

PartialCommentSwitch: only include trades whose comment contains PartialComment .

only include trades whose comment contains . PartialComment: case-sensitive substring (e.g. AIOBOEA).

Basket Profit (lock in gains)

GrossProfitCloseType: Off / SessionBased / TodayBased.

Off / SessionBased / TodayBased. CloseDeleteAllTradesWhenProfitType: Percentage / Amount.

Percentage / Amount. GrossProfitPercentage: % of initial deposit.

% of initial deposit. GrossProfit: dollar amount.

dollar amount. HaltProfitResume: auto-resume next day.

auto-resume next day. CancelOrderWhenProfit: cancel pending orders on trigger.

Basket Loss (capital protection)

GrossLossCloseType: Off / SessionBased / TodayBased.

Off / SessionBased / TodayBased. CloseDeleteAllTradesWhenLossType: Percentage / Amount.

Percentage / Amount. GrossLossPercentage: % of initial deposit (positive value).

% of initial deposit (positive value). GrossLoss: dollar amount (positive).

dollar amount (positive). HaltLossResume: auto-resume next day; if false, EA stays halted until reload.

auto-resume next day; if false, EA stays halted until reload. CancelOrderWhenLoss: cancel pending orders on trigger.

Notifications

NotificationSwitch: push mobile notification on basket trigger.

20. News Filter — v3.000 NEW

Built-in economic-calendar filter. Reads the shared News Hound database under Common\Files\News Hound\. If your install has no DB, run the News Hound indicator once on any chart to populate it. The filter is fully backtest-aware and DST-aware across brokers.

News Filter Mode (News_Mode)

NoNewsFilter: filter off.

filter off. NewsFilter: active in both Live AND Backtest / Optimisation.

active in both Live AND Backtest / Optimisation. LiveNewsFilterOnly: active only in Live; disabled inside the Strategy Tester.

Block Window (HIGH / MEDIUM / LOW)

BlockSecBefore: seconds to block BEFORE event.

seconds to block BEFORE event. BlockSecAfter: seconds to block AFTER event.

The window applies only to HIGH / MEDIUM / LOW events. HOLIDAY events always block the whole trading day regardless of window size (see below).

Block News Today (BlockNewsToday)

false (default): only HOLIDAY events block the whole day; HIGH / MED / LOW events are gated only during the ±Sec window.

(default): only HOLIDAY events block the whole day; HIGH / MED / LOW events are gated only during the ±Sec window. true: extend the whole-day block to HIGH / MED / LOW events as well.

Currency Filter

NewsUse_USD, NewsUse_EUR, NewsUse_GBP, NewsUse_JPY, NewsUse_AUD, NewsUse_CAD, NewsUse_CHF, NewsUse_NZD: major-currency toggles.

major-currency toggles. NewsMinorCurrencies: pipe-separated list of extra currencies (e.g. CNY|HKD|SGD|MXN).

Importance Filter

NewsShowHigh

NewsShowMedium

NewsShowLow

NewsShowHoliday

Keyword Filter (NewsKeywordFilter)

Optional pipe-separated allow-list (e.g. CPI|NFP|Rate). Empty = all events.

Journal Output

The filter writes three labels to the Experts journal for diagnostics:

[NEWS] START @ Server=… GMT=… — block window opens (false → true transition).

— block window opens (false → true transition). [NEWS] NOW: CCY [IMPORTANCE] Event name (Server=… GMT=…) — per-event notification; for HOLIDAY this fires once at broker-day start.

— per-event notification; for HOLIDAY this fires once at broker-day start. [NEWS] END @ Server=… GMT=… — block window closes.

Behaviour by Entry Mode

PendingOrder: on [NEWS] START , all live BUY_STOP / SELL_STOP are cancelled automatically. New pendings are gated until the block ends.

on , all live BUY_STOP / SELL_STOP are cancelled automatically. New pendings are gated until the block ends. MarketOrder: new market fires are gated until the block ends; no pendings to cancel.

Broker offsets: the filter uses WinterOffset / SummerOffset from Section 14 to compute GMT. Cross-broker tests (IC Markets +2/+3 vs Exness +1/+2) produce identical GMT stamps on every event; server stamps differ by the broker offset.



Download News DB from here.

Prop Firm Money Management

AIOBO has a way to split the risk (daily DD) across multiple charts and take a small daily profit to grow the account steadily. Works on both prop-firm challenges and personal broker accounts.

At Section 1. Money Management

Money Management Type: Prop Firm Initial Deposit % Risk.

Prop Firm Initial Deposit % Risk. Auto Detect Initial Deposit: Auto (or Manual + ManualAccountSize).

Auto (or Manual + ManualAccountSize). DailyDD: 2% (must be less than the prop firm's daily DD limit).

2% (must be less than the prop firm's daily DD limit). NumberOfChart: the actual number of chart / symbol combinations you run.

At Section 15. Session Management

GrossProfitCloseType: NettProfitTodayBased.

NettProfitTodayBased. CloseDeleteAllTradesWhenProfitType: Percentage.

Percentage. GrossProfitPercentage: 0.55 (small daily profit lock).

0.55 (small daily profit lock). HaltProfitResume: true.

Tips:

Smaller risk + smaller daily-profit target = higher pass rate.

Tune your own setfile to avoid copy-trade detection.

If a trade hits max risk, consider pausing 3 working days.

Always dry-run on a demo account of the same broker / server / timezone before committing.

If you have any questions about this EA, contact: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/rodeong