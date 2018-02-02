All Blogs / Analytics & Forecasts All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Analytics & Forecasts EURUSD. 02.02.2018 2 February 2018, 18:59 Realtrade Analytics 0 153 #eurusd To add comments, please log in or register Forex and Cryptocurrency Forecast for August 10 – 14, 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 190 0 Forex and Cryptocurrency Forecast for August 03 – 07, 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 108 0 Forex and Cryptocurrency Forecast for July 27 – 31, 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 136 0 Why Your Charts Are Lying to You (And How to Fix It) Analytics & Forecasts 70 0 When to trade Support & Resistance Analytics & Forecasts 120 0 Forex and Cryptocurrency Forecast for July 20 – 24, 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 146 0 Apex Drawdown Zero Just Hit V9 — And It Grew Up Fast Trading Systems 98 0 Most EAs fail prop firm challenges. We built QuantumGrid Pro around the constraint first. Trading Systems 104 0 Forex and Cryptocurrency Forecast for July 13 – 17, 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 185 1 1 Forex and Cryptocurrency Forecast for July 06 – 10, 2026 Analytics & Forecasts 132 0 Gold Trading Sessions: When XAUUSD Actually Moves (And When Your EA Should Sit Out) My Trading 8 0 1.1 Is Live | Today Is $170 Trading Systems 17 0 1 Astro Trade: Guide to using the AI assistant Other 15 0 What Optimization Could Not Do, Diversification Did: Five Uncorrelated Markets, No Losing Years Trading Strategies 24 0 Liquidity Profile Analytics & Forecasts 27 0 $600 → $2,000+ in One Week: Live Proof from Apex Drawdown Zero (GBPJPY Results) My Trading 34 0 Five Trading Days, One Valid Measurement: Auditing a Live Forward Test Trading Systems 35 0 Strategy Ledger – Complete User Manual Analytics & Forecasts 42 1 1 228 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 42 Strategy Ledger – Complete User Manual 63 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB