Work indicator Guiding Thread is based on an internal crossing indicator RSI of a mathematically trained level of smoothing. At the beginning of the intersection within the same candle appears dashed line of the corresponding color direction opposite to the previous incident.





If included alert that is specified by the AlertOnOff, it displays a message,for example:

"2017.09.25 14:00:38.988 Guiding Thread GBPUSD,H4: Alert: Symbol = GBPUSD240 . Possible movement DOWN. WHITE line, a YELLOW mark!"





or





"2017.09.25 11:42:48.021 Guiding Thread GBPUSD,H4: Alert: Symbol =GBPUSD240. Possible to move 'UP'. WHITE line, BLUE mark!".

Enabled MailOnOff, such mail message, sent to and exposed in the terminal E-Mail .





Exposed thin dotted lines mean that crossing RSI(X), X - period of the indicator, its a mathematically calculated level of smoothing started. If the crossing is continued, but the candle has ceased to be the latter, then the intersection is considered confirmed and exposed the thick solid line of the same corresponding colors of the directions. The lines have different thickness and length from the beginning of the previous trend. Thick lines, and their price labels exhibited since the Open of the candle, during which took place the intersection.





If included alert that is specified by the AlertOnOff, it displays a message,for example:

"2017.09.25 15:02:16.101 Guiding Thread GBPUSD,H4: Alert: Symbol = GBPUSD240 . The signal 'DOWN'. RED LINE!"





or





"2017.09.25 14:09:13.208 Guiding Thread GBPUSD,H4: Alert: Symbol = GBPUSD240 . The signal 'UP'. The BLUE LINE!".





Enabled MailOnOff, such mail message, sent to and exposed in the terminal E-Mail .





Based on this calculated profit or loss of the previous trend and is displayed at the top or bottom lines of some numbers whose value is calculated from the values exhibited in SetUp indicator settings. Namely: a Lot, Exch, Cent.





Lot - choose lot;





Exch is the selected account currency to the national currency;





Cent = 100, if the account is cent and is equal to 1 , if not a cent.



