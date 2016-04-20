GBP/USD Neglects Weak UK Jobs Data

While investors remain busy tracking oil prices, GBP/USD pair recovers from day's low of 1.4345 to 1.4400, neglecting disappointing UK jobs data and even as Brexit referendum remains high on agenda.



GBP/USD remains anchored below 1.4400 handle



Bullish traders are reaping benefits of risk-off ride being witnessed across global financial markets.



The pair, however, remains well anchored below yesterday's high of 1.4418 marking a short-term descending trend-line resistance. Hence, it would be prudent to wait for a clear break through this important resistance, which if cleared decisively should lift the pair immediately towards 1.4475 level.



Meanwhile, on the downside day's low near 1.4450-45 area should restrict immediate downside. Repeated failed attempts to sustain strength above 1.4400 mark and a reversal back below 1.4450 level seems to turn the pair vulnerable to retest sub-1.4300 level in the very short-term.



(Market News Provided by FXstreet)









