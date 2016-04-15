Guide to Today's Important Data and Events

Not many economic dockets scheduled for today, only few with high risks associated.



Data released so far –





China – Retail sales increased 10.5% y/y in March. Industrial production for February up 6.8% y/y. urban investment YTD increased by 10.7% from a year ago. First quarter GDP came at 6.7%. FDI YTD is up 7.8% from a year back. New loans rose 1.37 trillion Yuan in March.



Upcoming –



Japan – Industrial production for February will be released at 4:30 GMT.

– Industrial production for February will be released at 4:30 GMT. Italy – Trade balance for February will be released at 8:00 GMT.

– Trade balance for February will be released at 8:00 GMT. Euro Zone – Trade balance to be released at 9:00 GMT.

– Trade balance to be released at 9:00 GMT. India – RBI will announce FX reserve at 11:30 GMT.

– RBI will announce FX reserve at 11:30 GMT. United States – New York Empire State manufacturing index will be released at 12:30 GMT, followed by industrial production for March at 13:15 GMT. Michigan consumer sentiment will be released at 14:00 GMT. FED’s Evans will speak at 16:30 GMT.

– New York Empire State manufacturing index will be released at 12:30 GMT, followed by industrial production for March at 13:15 GMT. Michigan consumer sentiment will be released at 14:00 GMT. FED’s Evans will speak at 16:30 GMT. Canada – Manufacturing shipments will be announced at 12:30 GMT.





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