Guide to Today's Important Data and Events
Market News

Guide to Today's Important Data and Events

15 April 2016, 07:21
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
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Guide to Today's Important Data and Events

Not many economic dockets scheduled for today, only few with high risks associated.

Data released so far –

  • China – Retail sales increased 10.5% y/y in March. Industrial production for February up 6.8% y/y. urban investment YTD increased by 10.7% from a year ago. First quarter GDP came at 6.7%. FDI YTD is up 7.8% from a year back. New loans rose 1.37 trillion Yuan in March.

Upcoming – 

  • Japan – Industrial production for February will be released at 4:30 GMT.
  • Italy – Trade balance for February will be released at 8:00 GMT.
  • Euro Zone – Trade balance to be released at 9:00 GMT.
  • India – RBI will announce FX reserve at 11:30 GMT.
  • United States – New York Empire State manufacturing index will be released at 12:30 GMT, followed by industrial production for March at 13:15 GMT. Michigan consumer sentiment will be released at 14:00 GMT. FED’s Evans will speak at 16:30 GMT.
  • Canada – Manufacturing shipments will be announced at 12:30 GMT.



The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com



#Guide to Today's, Important Data and Events