FXWIREPRO: GBP/USD Faces Major Intraday Support at 1.4180, Good to Buy at Dips
Analytics & Forecasts

FXWIREPRO: GBP/USD Faces Major Intraday Support at 1.4180, Good to Buy at Dips

13 April 2016, 11:57
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs
0
101

FXWIREPRO: GBP/USD Faces Major Intraday Support at 1.4180, Good to Buy at Dips

  • Major Support – 1.4185 (200 day MA) 
  • Cable has recovered yesterday after making a low of 1.41965 (near 200 HMA) .It is currently trading around 1.42391. 
  • Intraday trend is slightly bullish as long as support 1.4185 holds. 
  • Any break below 1.4185 will drag the pair down till 1.4100/1.4040.Overall bullish invalidation only below 1.4000. 
  • On the higher side resistance is around 1.4280 and break above targets 1.4320/1.4350. 
  • The pair should close above 1.4400 for further upside.

It is good to buy at dips around 1.4220 with SL around 1.4180 for the TP of 1.4320/1.4345.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com



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