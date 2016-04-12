Guide to Today's Important Data and Events

Lots of economic dockets scheduled for today and some with high risk associated.



Data released so far –



Australia – National Australia Bank’s business confidence improved to 6 from 3, while business conditions improved to 12 compared to 8.



Upcoming –



Germany – WPI, CPI and HICP inflation, all will be released at 6:00 GMT.

– WPI, CPI and HICP inflation, all will be released at 6:00 GMT. Japan – Machine tools orders report will be released at 6:00 GMT.

– Machine tools orders report will be released at 6:00 GMT. India – Trade deficit may be announced today at 6:30 GMT. Manufacturing and industrial output will be released at 12:00 GMT.

– Trade deficit may be announced today at 6:30 GMT. Manufacturing and industrial output will be released at 12:00 GMT. UK – Inflation readings that include PPI, HPI, PPI and CPI will be released at 8:30 GMT.

– Inflation readings that include PPI, HPI, PPI and CPI will be released at 8:30 GMT. United States – NFIB business optimism will be reported at 10:00 GMT. Terms of Trade will be released at 12:30 GMT. Monthly budget statement will be released at 18:00 GMT. FOMC member Williams is scheduled to speak at 19:00 GMT.

– NFIB business optimism will be reported at 10:00 GMT. Terms of Trade will be released at 12:30 GMT. Monthly budget statement will be released at 18:00 GMT. FOMC member Williams is scheduled to speak at 19:00 GMT. Portugal – Likely to release consumer price index report today.

– Likely to release consumer price index report today. New Zealand – Food Price index will be released at 22:45 GMT.

– Food Price index will be released at 22:45 GMT. Japan – Domestic corporate goods price will be announced at 23:50 GMT.



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