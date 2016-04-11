FXWIREPRO: USD/JPY Edges Higher from Fresh Multi-Month Lows at 107.63, Finds Strong Support at 107.60

USD/JPY remains with a bearish bias, has hit fresh multi-month lows at 107.63.

remains with a bearish bias, has hit fresh multi-month lows at 107.63. The pair finds strong support at 107.60, breaks below could see further weakness. Tests of 106.80 and then 106.25 then likely.

Concerns rise over intervention risk, but we think this is politically very difficult to do ahead of the G7 meeting scheduled next month.

Immediate resistance and support are located at 108 and 107.60.

Our previous call (http://www.econotimes.com/FxWirePro-USD-JPY-under-extreme-selling-pressure-test-of-10750-likely-190799) has almost reached target at 107.63.



Recommendation: Book full profits. We see further weakness only on breaks below 107.60





The material has been provided by InstaForex Company - www.instaforex.com









