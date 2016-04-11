EUR/USD Forecast April 11-15

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EUR/USD made a move to higher ground but was rejected on high resistance. Will this be followed by another move up? It now faces final inflation figures among other events. Here is an outlook for the highlights of this week and an updated technical analysis for EUR/USD. German factory orders are on the back foot and PMIs were also mostly negative. The ECB meeting minutes revealed a discussion about a deeper cut in rates and that the central bank has not reached its lower bound. This helped keep the pair in check. In the US, the indicators look OK but the Fed is not going anywhere fast according to the minutes. The dollar rocked and ... READ MORE