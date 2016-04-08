GBP/USD poised for breakdown

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Despite a lagging US dollar in recent days and weeks that has been dragged down by dovish signals emanating from the words of Federal Reserve officials, sterling has been even weaker. Weakness in the pound, which has fallen considerably as of late against other major currencies, including the dollar, euro, and yen, has been brought on not only by a rather consistently dovish Bank of England, but also by a looming June referendum that draws ever closer, in which the UK will decide whether or not it will remain in the European Union. Due in part to speculation over this potential “Brexit,” GBP/USD has continued to trade in a weakened ... READ MORE